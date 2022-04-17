Asian shares fell in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays.
Benchmarks declined in Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.
Sydney, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong were among regional markets observing holidays on Friday. US and European markets were also closed.
After markets closed, the People’s Bank of China freed up extra money for lending to support the slowing economy by cutting the amount of reserves commercial banks are required to hold.
The move added about 500 billion yuan (US$85 billion) to the pool for lending, a relatively modest sum compared with the size of China’s economy.
Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine have been weighing on sentiment.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict inflation effects are now more meaningful than direct military developments in a market sense. These consequences have fabricated an uncertain environment that could keep investors wary,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.
“It should be a quiet session given the Good Friday holidays,” he added.
The head of the IMF on Thursday said that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 1.4 percent to 17,004.18 points, ending the week 1.62 percent lower.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday lost 0.3 percent to finish at 27,093.19, paring its weekly gain to 0.4 percent. The broader TOPIX lost 0.6 percent daily to close at 1,896.31 points, down less than 0.1 percent weekly.
In Tokyo trading, chip-related shares were lower, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp dropping 4.03 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, tumbling 4.99 percent.
Sony Group lost 2.52 percent, while Softbank Group fell 1.21 percent.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co soared 8.83 percent, a day after the firm revised its annual net profit forecast upward.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday dipped 0.8 percent to 2,696.06 and lost 0.2 percent for the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday lost 0.5 percent to 3,211.24 points, down 1.25 percent weekly.
Additional reporting by AFP, with staff writer
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US