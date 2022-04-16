EUROZONE
ECB considers rate hike
European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are forming a consensus around increasing interest rates in the third quarter of the year to tackle record inflation, people familiar with the matter said. The first hike in borrowing costs in more than a decade is expected to be by 25 basis points, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Earlier on Thursday, the bank reiterated a plan to end asset purchases next quarter, although it declined to specify a precise end-date. Exiting bond-buying is a precondition for raising rates, which could follow “anywhere between a week to several months” after, bank President Christine Lagarde said. Several policymakers called for an earlier end to bond-buying, the officials said. Ultimately, the Governing Council agreed unanimously on Thursday’s statement, they said.
JAPAN
Strong inflation expected
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces another awkward communications challenge later this month when the central bank is poised to predict the strongest annual inflation since 1992 outside tax hike years. The bank would probably raise its projection for growth in key consumer prices to between 1.5 and 1.9 percent for the year started this month, compared with a 1.1 percent forecast in January, people familiar with the matter said. With global central banks accelerating interest rate hikes to tackle inflation, Kuroda would have the task of explaining why he is insisting on staying wedded to stimulus when the BOJ effectively sees price growth at the fastest pace in decades. Economists see the bank forecasting well beyond the 1.2 percent level that marks the strongest price gains in 30 years after excluding the impact of sales tax increases in 1997, 2014 and 2019.
LABOR
Argentina to meet truckers
Argentina’s truckers and government officials on Thursday agreed to have a virtual meeting to reach an agreement to end a protest by truck owners demanding higher freight rates. Grain truckers, which move up to 85 percent of the country’s grains to ports, have been protesting since Monday, which could soon effect grain shipments from one of the world’s largest food exporters. Talks to end the strike on Wednesday failed to make a breakthrough. Argentina is the world’s No. 1 exporter of processed soy oil and meal, and the No. 2 for corn. The Federation of Argentine Transporters, which represents the truckers, is demanding an increase in grain transport rates to offset rising fuel prices in the past weeks. Retail prices in the southern country rose by 6.7 percent in March, accumulating an increase of 55.1 percent in the past 12 months.
AUTOMAKERS
California wants more EVs
California wants electric vehicle (EV) sales to triple in the next four years to 35 percent of all new vehicle purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by the middle of next decade. The California Air Resources Board’s proposal would slowly raise the sale of new vehicles that are electric, hydrogen-powered or plug-in hybrids to 100 percent by 2035. About 11 percent of all new passenger car sales in the US are in California, giving the state significant influence over the auto market. Its rules would require 35 percent of new vehicles sales for model year 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles, including battery or hydrogen powered, or plug-in electric hybrids.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US