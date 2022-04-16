World Business Quick Take

EUROZONE

ECB considers rate hike

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are forming a consensus around increasing interest rates in the third quarter of the year to tackle record inflation, people familiar with the matter said. The first hike in borrowing costs in more than a decade is expected to be by 25 basis points, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. Earlier on Thursday, the bank reiterated a plan to end asset purchases next quarter, although it declined to specify a precise end-date. Exiting bond-buying is a precondition for raising rates, which could follow “anywhere between a week to several months” after, bank President Christine Lagarde said. Several policymakers called for an earlier end to bond-buying, the officials said. Ultimately, the Governing Council agreed unanimously on Thursday’s statement, they said.

JAPAN

Strong inflation expected

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces another awkward communications challenge later this month when the central bank is poised to predict the strongest annual inflation since 1992 outside tax hike years. The bank would probably raise its projection for growth in key consumer prices to between 1.5 and 1.9 percent for the year started this month, compared with a 1.1 percent forecast in January, people familiar with the matter said. With global central banks accelerating interest rate hikes to tackle inflation, Kuroda would have the task of explaining why he is insisting on staying wedded to stimulus when the BOJ effectively sees price growth at the fastest pace in decades. Economists see the bank forecasting well beyond the 1.2 percent level that marks the strongest price gains in 30 years after excluding the impact of sales tax increases in 1997, 2014 and 2019.

LABOR

Argentina to meet truckers

Argentina’s truckers and government officials on Thursday agreed to have a virtual meeting to reach an agreement to end a protest by truck owners demanding higher freight rates. Grain truckers, which move up to 85 percent of the country’s grains to ports, have been protesting since Monday, which could soon effect grain shipments from one of the world’s largest food exporters. Talks to end the strike on Wednesday failed to make a breakthrough. Argentina is the world’s No. 1 exporter of processed soy oil and meal, and the No. 2 for corn. The Federation of Argentine Transporters, which represents the truckers, is demanding an increase in grain transport rates to offset rising fuel prices in the past weeks. Retail prices in the southern country rose by 6.7 percent in March, accumulating an increase of 55.1 percent in the past 12 months.

AUTOMAKERS

California wants more EVs

California wants electric vehicle (EV) sales to triple in the next four years to 35 percent of all new vehicle purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by the middle of next decade. The California Air Resources Board’s proposal would slowly raise the sale of new vehicles that are electric, hydrogen-powered or plug-in hybrids to 100 percent by 2035. About 11 percent of all new passenger car sales in the US are in California, giving the state significant influence over the auto market. Its rules would require 35 percent of new vehicles sales for model year 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles, including battery or hydrogen powered, or plug-in electric hybrids.