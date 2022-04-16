Fed on track for half-point hike in May

Federal Reserve officials are reinforcing expectations they would raise interest rates by a half percentage point next month, accelerating a hawkish pivot to curb the hottest inflation in four decades.

“I think that’s a reasonable option for us because the federal funds rate is very low,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We do need to move policy back to more neutral levels.”

His remarks helped fan a sharp rise in 10-year US Treasury yields to 2.8 percent after the interview from about 2.7 percent before.

The New York Fed chief’s comments are the latest to underline the US central bank’s plans to lift rates back to levels that prevailed before the COVID-19 pandemic, or even higher.

In addition to the quarter-point move they made last month, that implies about 200 basis points of tightening over the course of the remaining six Fed meetings this year to get rates to about 2.5 percent.

That message has been clearly heard by investors. Interest-rate futures are almost fully priced for a half-point hike at the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting, when officials could also announce a start date for beginning to shrink their almost US$9 trillion balance sheet.

Williams voiced confidence in the Fed’s ability to soft-land the economy — cool price pressures without forcing a steep rise in unemployment — and said the Fed’s forward-guidance communications around its policy plans have already got the ball rolling.

“We’ve seen a dramatic, significant movement in yields and financial conditions over the past several months and that’s already positioning policy well to get supply and demand back into balance,” he said.

US consumer prices rose 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since 1981. The war in Ukraine has raised food and energy costs, pushing headline inflation further away from the Fed’s 2 percent target.

US central bankers, by their own admission, were slow to react and are now viewed as moving with determination to catch up.

“Generous fiscal policies, supply-chain disruptions, and accommodative monetary policy have pushed inflation far higher than I — and my colleagues on the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] — are comfortable with,” Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said in remarks at Rider University in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, adding that he is worried about inflation expectations becoming “unmoored.”

The consensus among policymakers starts to fray over how much further above what they judge to be a “neutral” level for interest rates they would need to go, if at all.

Fed doves argue they do not have to commit to doing more than getting rates to neutral until they have seen how the economy responds to the tightening that has already been anticipated in financial markets.

They also point to balance-sheet roll-off as another factor cooling the economy. Minutes of their meeting last month showed officials backing a plan to shrink it by US$95 billion per month.

In a question-and-answer session after his speech, Harker said the balance sheet would run off “methodically” and the process will start “soon.”

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who is awaiting US Senate confirmation to become vice chair, said the combination of higher rates and a smaller balance sheet would lower inflation to 2 percent over time. She also cited shifts in market expectations as evidence that the Fed’s forward guidance has already tightened financial conditions.