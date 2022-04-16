Apple testing new Macs with next-generation M2s

Apple Inc has started widespread internal testing of several new Mac models with next-generation M2 chips, according to developer logs, part of its push to make more powerful computers using homegrown processors.

The company is testing at least nine new Macs with four different M2-based chips — the successors to the current M1 line — with third-party apps in its App Store, according to the logs, which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter.

The move is a key step in the development process, suggesting that the new machines may be nearing release in the coming months.

The M2 chip is Apple’s latest attempt to push the boundaries of computer processing after a split with Intel Corp in the past few years. Apple has gradually replaced Intel chips with its own silicon, and looks to make further gains with a more advanced line.

After years of slow growth, the Mac computer division enjoyed a resurgence the past two years, helped in part by home office workers buying new equipment. The business generated US$35.2 billion in sales the past fiscal year, about 10 percent of Apple’s total.

Even though testing is far along in some cases, there are no guarantees that all the models will ultimately be released. A spokeswoman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the plans.

The new machines being tested with the M2 chip include a new MacBook Air, codenamed J413. It would have eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That is an increase from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air. A Mac mini and an entry-level MacBook Pro, codenamed J473 and J493 respectively, would have the same specifications as the Air.

The company is also testing an “M2 Pro” variation, codenamed J474, and a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model, according to the logs. It would also have 64 gigabytes of memory.

Apple is testing a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s M2 Max would have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version. A Mac Pro, codenamed J180, would include a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio computer.

Also being tested are a Mac mini, codenamed J374, with an M1 Pro chip, the same processor used in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros today, and an M1 Max version of the mini, but the new Mac Studio might make these machines redundant.

The new MacBook Air, low-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini are scheduled to debut as early as this year, with at least two Macs planned for launch around the middle of the year, media has previously reported.

The new MacBook Air is set to be the product’s biggest redesign, adding a thinner frame and MagSafe charging.