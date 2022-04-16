Shanghai lockdown threatens China’s auto production

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese automakers warned they might have to put the brakes on production if strict COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai persist, with a top Huawei Technologies Co (華為) executive yesterday sounding the alarm about snarled supply chains.

The restrictions have kept Shanghai’s 25 million residents mostly at home for weeks, forcing manufacturers to halt operations and making China’s GDP growth target of about 5.5 percent look increasingly difficult to achieve.

COVID-19 outbreaks across the country and the associated reductions in economic activity have already hit the auto industry hard, with vehicle sales dropping 10.5 percent last month.

Workers in protective suits walk behind barriers sealing off an area under lockdown amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“If supply chain companies in Shanghai and its surrounding areas cannot find a way to dynamically resume work and production, all original equipment manufacturers may have to stop production in May,” XPeng Inc (小鵬汽車) CEO He Xiaopeng (何小鵬) wrote on social media on Thursday.

XPeng has been touted as a Chinese challenger to US electric vehicle giant Tesla, and He said that businesses were hoping for more support from the authorities to navigate the COVID-19 closures.

A top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei — which has started to work with domestic auto manufacturers in the intelligent vehicle sector — echoed the comments yesterday and warned that the clock was ticking.

“If Shanghai continues being unable to resume work and production, from May, all tech and industrial players involving the Shanghai supply chain will completely shut down, especially the auto industry,” Richard Yu (余承東), head of Huawei’s consumer and auto segment, wrote on WeChat.

Huawei sold its first 3,000 electric vehicles with the company’s HarmonyOS operating system in March.

The group has been working with automakers to provide intelligent auto components, but does not make cars on its own.

The COVID-19 curbs have affected global brands as well, with Volkswagen saying it has been “severely hit by COVID-19 outbreaks in Changchun and Shanghai,” where the German titan’s Chinese joint ventures are located.

The firm is “temporarily unable to meet high customer demand,” Volkswagen Group China CEO Stephan Wollenstein said on Thursday, adding that he hoped the production delays could be made up in the coming months.

China’s “zero COVID-19” policy has been increasingly strained as the country battles its highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

Volkswagen said that about 20 percent of its dealers were forced to temporarily close last month as a result of lockdowns.

Tesla’s multibillion-dollar “gigafactory” in Shanghai — which the company calls its main export hub — has also been reportedly shut.