Yageo Corp (國巨) last year paid each member of its board of directors an average of NT$91.95 million (US$3.16 million), the highest among listed companies in Taiwan, data released yesterday by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed.
Yageo’s directors’ compensation was 78 percent more than the NT$51.56 million they received a year earlier, which the passive components maker attributed to its 90 percent annual growth in net profit to NT$22.9 billion last year.
The compensation included salaries, stock rewards and other types of payment, but excludes any pay they receive for their management or employee roles, corporate data showed.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), the nation’s third-largest financial conglomerate by assets, fell from its top ranking last year, despite its average compensation for board directors growing 27 percent year-on-year to NT$73.54 million, TWSE data showed.
CTBC Financial said its compensation increased partly because the company’s share price rose last year, driving up the value of stock rights granted to its directors, it said in a filing.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, moved from second place in 2020 to third last year, in part because its average compensation fell 7.5 percent to NT$50.73 million last year from NT$54.89 million a year earlier, the data showed.
The other companies in the top 10 were either in the financial or technology sectors, except for Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan. It ranked sixth with an average compensation of NT$32.17 million, the data showed.
Also among the top 10 were Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控), LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and HannStar Corp (瀚宇彩晶), and smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光).
The nation’s two largest financial conglomerates, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), which rank first and second respectively in terms of net profit last year, were more conservative about board compensation, the data showed.
Fubon Financial ranked 18th with an average compensation of NT$17.08 million, while Cathay Financial ranked 130th with an average compensation of NT$4.73 million.
Fubon Financial said in a filing to the TWSE that its compensation for board directors cannot exceed 0.3 percent of its net profit.
Cathay Financial said in a filing that its board compensation only made up 0.07 percent of its net profit last year, adding that it routinely reviews its pay policy.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
NO DOWNTURN FEARS: Slower sales in the inflation-hit consumer electronics market would be offset by gains in the high-performance computing segment, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday kept its record capital expenditure budget of more than US$44 billion unchanged as it believes that robust demand for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and increases in semiconductor content in 5G smartphones would fuel revenue growth, offsetting weakness in handsets and PCs on accelerating inflation. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker yesterday revised upward its revenue growth outlook for this year to as high as 29 percent annually in US dollar terms, compared with a mid to high-20s percent growth estimate in January. Responding to investors worried about mounting risks of economic or industry downturns, TSMC said
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US