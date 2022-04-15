World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TELECOMS

Ericson facing US fines

Ericsson AB said it faces new fines related to its corruption scandal in Iraq and associated breach notices of a deferred prosecution agreement by the US Department of Justice, as the telecommunications networks maker presented its earnings report for the first quarter of this year. The magnitude of any additional payments “cannot at this time be reliably estimated,” it said. The Stockholm-based network equipment manufacturer reported adjusted operating profit of 4.8 billion kronor (US$508.8 million) and said profit was hurt by its provision on exiting Russia. Sales grew to 55.1 billion kronor in the quarter, above the 53.64 billion kronor expected by analysts.

TRANSPORTATION

Atlantia takeover mulled

The Benetton family and Blackstone Inc have offered to buy out Italian highway and airport operator Atlantia SpA in a deal valuing the company at 19 billion euros (US$20.7 billion), which would be the biggest takeover of the year to date. The US buyout giant and the billionaire family are offering 23 euros per share, a 24 percent premium to Atlantia’s closing price on Tuesday last week. The price values Atlantia at about 65 billion euros including total debt. The bidders would pay 12.7 billion euros in cash for the 66.9 percent of Atlantia that the Benetton family does not already own.

AUTOMAKERS

Porsche sales drop in Q1

Porsche deliveries fell during the first quarter of this year after outbreaks of COVID-19 in China shut dealerships and a number of vehicles were lost at sea when a cargo ship caught fire and sank. The Volkswagen AG brand’s shipments dropped 5 percent to 68,426 vehicles globally during the first three months of the year after significant declines in the US and China outweighed a surge in Europe, the automaker said yesterday. In China, Porsche’s largest single market, sales fell 20 percent due to lockdowns. The automaker continues work on an initial public offering targeted for the fourth quarter, which could value the iconic brand at as much as 90 billion euros.

ARGENTINA

Rates raised for fourth time

The central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. The bank increased its benchmark Leliq rate by 250 basis points to 47 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The rate increase also boosts the effective annual rate, which accounts for compounded interest, to 58.7 percent, putting it above current annual inflation of 55.1 percent. Central bank officials raised rates after official data showed that prices rose 6.7 percent last month, the fastest monthly pace since 2002.

AUSTRALIA

Jobless rate at 48-year low

The country posted its lowest jobless rate in 48 years yesterday, setting the record by a sliver of a percentage point as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employers say they are struggling to find workers as the economy powers ahead on a diet of low interest rates, large public stimulus measures and a high savings rate. The unemployment rate last month was unchanged from the previous month at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent, the Bureau of Statistics reported. The number of jobless people shrank by 12,000 last month, the agency said, while the economy created an extra 18,000 jobs.