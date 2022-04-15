TELECOMS
Ericson facing US fines
Ericsson AB said it faces new fines related to its corruption scandal in Iraq and associated breach notices of a deferred prosecution agreement by the US Department of Justice, as the telecommunications networks maker presented its earnings report for the first quarter of this year. The magnitude of any additional payments “cannot at this time be reliably estimated,” it said. The Stockholm-based network equipment manufacturer reported adjusted operating profit of 4.8 billion kronor (US$508.8 million) and said profit was hurt by its provision on exiting Russia. Sales grew to 55.1 billion kronor in the quarter, above the 53.64 billion kronor expected by analysts.
TRANSPORTATION
Atlantia takeover mulled
The Benetton family and Blackstone Inc have offered to buy out Italian highway and airport operator Atlantia SpA in a deal valuing the company at 19 billion euros (US$20.7 billion), which would be the biggest takeover of the year to date. The US buyout giant and the billionaire family are offering 23 euros per share, a 24 percent premium to Atlantia’s closing price on Tuesday last week. The price values Atlantia at about 65 billion euros including total debt. The bidders would pay 12.7 billion euros in cash for the 66.9 percent of Atlantia that the Benetton family does not already own.
AUTOMAKERS
Porsche sales drop in Q1
Porsche deliveries fell during the first quarter of this year after outbreaks of COVID-19 in China shut dealerships and a number of vehicles were lost at sea when a cargo ship caught fire and sank. The Volkswagen AG brand’s shipments dropped 5 percent to 68,426 vehicles globally during the first three months of the year after significant declines in the US and China outweighed a surge in Europe, the automaker said yesterday. In China, Porsche’s largest single market, sales fell 20 percent due to lockdowns. The automaker continues work on an initial public offering targeted for the fourth quarter, which could value the iconic brand at as much as 90 billion euros.
ARGENTINA
Rates raised for fourth time
The central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. The bank increased its benchmark Leliq rate by 250 basis points to 47 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The rate increase also boosts the effective annual rate, which accounts for compounded interest, to 58.7 percent, putting it above current annual inflation of 55.1 percent. Central bank officials raised rates after official data showed that prices rose 6.7 percent last month, the fastest monthly pace since 2002.
AUSTRALIA
Jobless rate at 48-year low
The country posted its lowest jobless rate in 48 years yesterday, setting the record by a sliver of a percentage point as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employers say they are struggling to find workers as the economy powers ahead on a diet of low interest rates, large public stimulus measures and a high savings rate. The unemployment rate last month was unchanged from the previous month at a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent, the Bureau of Statistics reported. The number of jobless people shrank by 12,000 last month, the agency said, while the economy created an extra 18,000 jobs.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US