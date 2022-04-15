JPMorgan Chase says US economy solid despite risks

ADDING RESERVES: The economy remains on solid footing, but risk factors are ‘going to collide at one point,’ the biggest US bank by assets said

AFP, NEW YORK





JPMorgan Chase & Co said the US economy remains on solid footing in the short term, but warned of heightened longer-term risks due to inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as it reported lower quarterly profit.

Executives from the bank said households and businesses generally remained in good shape amid a tightening labor market.

However, higher consumer prices, the Ukraine war and shifts in US Federal Reserve policy have slightly raised the recession risk, which led the bank to set aside US$902 million in additional reserves as a buffer against possible bad loans.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon, CEO takes part in a panel discussion at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters

“There’s this very strong underlying economy,” JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said, adding that many consumers are flush with cash and businesses are in “good shape” for the most part.

However, Dimon pointed to “countervailing forces,” including rising interest rates and inflation, as well as the war in Ukraine.

“Those things are going to collide at one point, probably sometime next year,” he said.

“I’m not predicting a recession,” Dimon told reporters in a conference call. “But is it possible? Absolutely.”

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan reported US$8.3 billion in profits in the first quarter of this year, down 42 percent from the same period last year. Revenue dipped 5 percent to US$30.7 billion.

JPMorgan scored higher net interest income, reflecting a boost to lending fees because of higher lending rates. Profits fell in investment banking on lower equity and debt underwriting fees.

The division also suffered a US$120 million hit tied to upheaval in the nickel market last month that pressured some commodity brokerages, company officials said.

JPMorgan said it last quarter set aside US$902 million for bad loans, citing “downside risks” including the Ukraine war and surging inflation.

About US$300 million of that amount is connected to Russia-related exposure, with the remaining funds reflecting broader economic risks, executives said.

Dimon said the Ukraine situation was a wild card, adding that “wars are unpredictable” and that the oil market could “change dramatically.”

“The oil markets are precarious,” he said, adding that “clouds are on the horizon.”

Dimon also predicted elevated volatility throughout financial markets given the scale of the Fed’s asset unwind.

“We’ve never been through a [quantitative tightening] like this,” Dimon said. “So this is a new thing for the world, and I think is more substantially important than other people think, because the huge change of flows of funds [it] is going to create as people change their investment portfolio.”