Stellantis NV shareholders rejected the automaker’s compensation policy in a nonbinding vote after chief executive officer Carlos Tavares’ pay came under fire in France.
The remuneration report was opposed by 52 percent of voters at an annual meeting on Wednesday.
The maker of Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot vehicles paid Tavares 19.2 million euros (US$20.95 million) last year, its annual report said.
Photo: AFP
The figure does not include long-term incentives.
Stellantis chairman John Elkann said the company would take the results of the vote into account.
In a later statement, Stellantis said it would explain how that was done in next year’s report.
In a response to a shareholder question, the company said the award is “consistent with Stellantis’ pay-for-performance philosophy and [necessary] to compete with peers worldwide.”
Stellantis was created last year following a merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.
Tavares, 63, last month set a goal to maintain double-digit percentage returns through the end of the decade after last year reporting one of the strongest winning margins in the industry of 11.8 percent.
The vote followed media scrutiny on Tavares’ pay, which was criticized by investor Phitrust SA and called “not normal,” by French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.
“Is this extremely high remuneration socially justified when the group will probably have to face massive restructuring with job cuts because of production overcapacity and a doubling up after the merger,” Phitrust said.
The investor also called out the firm for not holding an in-person annual meeting, saying that it would have allowed “direct interaction with its shareholders.”
Stellantis cited COVID-19 prevention rules for barring shareholders from attending.
The online event was held at the automaker’s nondescript headquarters in the Netherlands, which is about 350m2 of office space on one floor of a building near Amsterdam’s international airport. Tavares was present, but Elkann attended remotely from Italy.
Questions and answers from shareholders were read out by a company official.
About 35 people are based at the headquarters as part of the company’s “asset light” approach, a Stellantis spokesman said.
The automaker has about 282,000 employees worldwide, with historic manufacturing centers in France, Italy and the US.
