The Bank of Korea (BOK) added to a wave of global action against inflation by yesterday raising its key interest rate, brushing aside concerns about a leadership vacuum at the bank and global risks to the export-dependent South Korean economy.
The central bank raised its seven-day repurchase rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in the board’s first-ever decision without a governor in place.
While the bank warned that the economy would grow less than previously forecast this year, the decision highlights the more pressing sense of urgency among South Korean policymakers to tackle inflation fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The bank last week said the rate is likely to remain in a 4 percent range for the foreseeable future.
“Big changes have happened since the February meeting,” Acting BOK Monetary Policy Committee Chairman Joo Sang-yong told a news briefing after the decision. “We concluded the existing inflationary pressures could go on for longer than expected due to the Ukraine situation. So despite the vacancy of the governor position, we had no choice but to respond.”
The bank raised rates three times between August last year and January to tackle soaring asset prices and inflation, before standing pat in former BOK governor Lee Ju-yeol’s final meeting in February.
The nominee for governor, Rhee Chang-yong, has made clear that he sees inflation as a pressing concern ahead of a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
Assuming Rhee is confirmed in the role, as is widely expected, he might continue with the push toward normalization, starting as early as the next policy meeting on May 26.
Central banks worldwide are struggling to cool consumer prices fueled by COVID-19 pandemic-era stimulus and exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Singapore also took action yesterday, using an aggressive dual move to tighten its currency-focused policy for the first time since 2010.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which uses exchange rates as its main policy tool, said it is taking steps to strengthen the Singaporean dollar, which would help slow inflation momentum as global shocks feed into local prices.
“This tighter monetary policy stance, which builds on the policy moves in October 2021 and January 2022, will slow the inflation momentum and help ensure medium-term price stability,” the bank said in the statement.
“The fresh shocks to global commodity prices and supply chains are adding to domestic cost pressures, and will bring MAS core inflation to a significantly higher level than its historical average through 2022. Underlying inflationary pressures remain a risk over the medium term,” it said.
Core inflation, which strips out costs of private transport and accommodation, would probably rise 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year compared with the bank’s January forecast for 2 to 3 percent.
All-items inflation would this year likely be 4.5 to 5.5 percent, versus earlier expectations of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
The bank said in a policy statement that it expects the Singaporean economy to grow “above-trend” for a second year this year, with the output gap turning “slightly positive” and GDP fully recovering from the pandemic.
The central bank reaffirmed the Singaporean government’s 3 to 5 percent growth forecast for this year, after a 7.6 percent expansion last year.
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
PARTNERS: The Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology is a regional electronics components distributor working with more than 4,000 companies such as Qualcomm Inc Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it would acquire a 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Excelpoint Technology Ltd (世健科技) to expand its business and better serve its customers. Excelpoint is a regional electronic components distributor providing electronic components, engineering design services and supply chain management, its Web site says. WT Microelectronics said in a statement that it plans to buy Excelpoint shares at S$1.93 per share through its wholly owned subsidiary WT Semiconductor Pte Ltd. The transaction, which is to cost more than S$232.2 million (US$170.22 million), is expected to occur in the third quarter after gaining approval from Excelpoint
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday weakened 0.5 percent, or NT$0.144, to NT$29.05 in Taipei trading, the lowest in more than 18 months, as foreign players slashed holdings in pursuit of higher yields elsewhere, dealers said. It is the first time since September 30, 2020, that the local currency ended weaker than NT$29 against the US dollar, the central bank’s Web site showed. Combined turnover at Taipei Forex Inc and the smaller Cosmos Forex Inc totaled US$2.49 billion. The NT dollar’s decline has much to do with global funds redeploying assets after central banks announced monetary tightening policies, currency traders said. For example, the US