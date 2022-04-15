State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) aims to secure a leadership position in syndicated loans, and attract small and medium-sized enterprises amid a supply chain realignment, it said yesterday.
The banking-focused conglomerate announced its development plans during an online investors’ conference.
Its main subsidiary, Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), last quarter obtained a 23.22 percent market share in syndicated loans, making it the only lender with a market share larger than 20 percent, Mega Financial president David Hu (胡光華) said.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
He attributed the strong performance to syndicated loans with Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) and other customers.
Mega Bank has cultivated long-term relations with major Taiwanese corporations, and aims to expand its customer base with small and medium-sized enterprises, targeting businesses in green energy and supply chain financing, Hu said.
In addition, the bank is looking to expand its consumer banking business by mid-single digits this year, as policymakers frown on real-estate loans that would hinder their efforts to cool the property market, he said.
Mega Bank would instead focus on other credit loan products that generate higher profit margin, he said, adding that the lender has sought to attract more retail customers by offering loan applications online.
The conglomerate would soon convene a board meeting to discuss the dividend payout from last year’s net income of NT$25.73 billion (US$887.12 million), or earnings per share of NT$1.89, Hu said.
“We will try not to disappoint shareholders,” he said.
The conglomerate normally distributes cash dividends equivalent to 80 percent of the previous year’s earnings.
Mega Financial identified uncontrollable inflation and geopolitical tensions as main risks for the year, and global monetary tightening as a favorable development.
