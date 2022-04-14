GERMANY
GDP growth forecast slashed
A group of leading economic think tanks yesterday slashed its forecast for the nation’s growth this year, predicting that Europe’s biggest economy would expand by 2.7 percent as Russia’s war in Ukraine weighs on prospects. They forecast an even worse performance if Russian gas supplies were cut off suddenly. They blamed the war and the “worse than expected course” of the COVID-19 pandemic over the winter for the outook revision. For next year, the think tanks forecast moderately better growth of 3.1 percent. However, if energy deliveries were cut off, they forecast growth of 1.9 percent this year and a contraction of 2.2 percent next year.
RETAIL
Tesco faces profit squeeze
Tesco PLC said profit might show little change or decline slightly this year as the UK’s biggest supermarket chain battles to keep prices low for consumers facing a cost of living crisis. The grocer forecast retail adjusted operating profit of between ￡2.4 billion and ￡2.6 billion (US$3.12 billion and US$3.38 billion) this year, saying in a statement that the wider-than-usual range reflects the unpredictable events affecting the company’s environment. Tesco reported retail operating profit of ￡2.6 billion for the year that ended in February. For this fiscal year, it pointed to uncertainties such as customer behavior as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs, the level of inflation and the investment required to stay competitive on price.
LUXURY GOODS
LVMH sales jump 29%
LVMH SE, the world’s top luxury group, on Tuesday said the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China did not hold back its first-quarter performance as sales jumped 29 percent from the same period last year to 18 billion euros (US$19.5 billion). The performance by the group, which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Moet & Chandon, easily beat consensus estimates of 16.4 billion euros. LVMH said all business segments posted double-digit percentage growth in the first three months of the year except for its wine and spirits division, which was crimped by supply constraints.
PHARMACEUTICALS
GSK to buy Sierra Oncology
GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) agreed to buy biotech company Sierra Oncology for US$1.9 billion, as the UK drugmaker moves to bolster its stable of medicines to fight cancer and prepares to spin off its consumer-health unit. The pharmaceutical giant is to pay US$55 per share in cash for California-based Sierra, a maker of targeted therapies for rare forms of cancer, GSK said yesterday. That is 39 percent more than Sierra’s closing price on Tuesday of US$39.52. With the Sierra purchase, GSK gains a treatment targeting myelofibrosis, a fatal cancer of the bone marrow impacting the normal production of blood cells.
TELECOMS
DT ups T-Mobile US stake
Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) paid US$2.4 billion to Softbank Group Corp to increase its stake in T-Mobile US, taking it closer to its goal of holding a majority of the US division. The Bonn, Germany-based telecommunications company now holds 48.4 percent of the company after buying 21.2 million shares at an average price of US$113 per T-Mobile share, it said in a statement yesterday. The company is using part of the approximately 4 billion euros received from the recently completed sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to purchase the stake.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
Several Taiwanese manufacturers in the Chinese city of Kunshan said that they would remain closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks. Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said it was waiting for Kunshan authorities to give a new lockdown order before it could