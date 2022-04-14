World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

GDP growth forecast slashed

A group of leading economic think tanks yesterday slashed its forecast for the nation’s growth this year, predicting that Europe’s biggest economy would expand by 2.7 percent as Russia’s war in Ukraine weighs on prospects. They forecast an even worse performance if Russian gas supplies were cut off suddenly. They blamed the war and the “worse than expected course” of the COVID-19 pandemic over the winter for the outook revision. For next year, the think tanks forecast moderately better growth of 3.1 percent. However, if energy deliveries were cut off, they forecast growth of 1.9 percent this year and a contraction of 2.2 percent next year.

RETAIL

Tesco faces profit squeeze

Tesco PLC said profit might show little change or decline slightly this year as the UK’s biggest supermarket chain battles to keep prices low for consumers facing a cost of living crisis. The grocer forecast retail adjusted operating profit of between ￡2.4 billion and ￡2.6 billion (US$3.12 billion and US$3.38 billion) this year, saying in a statement that the wider-than-usual range reflects the unpredictable events affecting the company’s environment. Tesco reported retail operating profit of ￡2.6 billion for the year that ended in February. For this fiscal year, it pointed to uncertainties such as customer behavior as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs, the level of inflation and the investment required to stay competitive on price.

LUXURY GOODS

LVMH sales jump 29%

LVMH SE, the world’s top luxury group, on Tuesday said the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China did not hold back its first-quarter performance as sales jumped 29 percent from the same period last year to 18 billion euros (US$19.5 billion). The performance by the group, which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine and Moet & Chandon, easily beat consensus estimates of 16.4 billion euros. LVMH said all business segments posted double-digit percentage growth in the first three months of the year except for its wine and spirits division, which was crimped by supply constraints.

PHARMACEUTICALS

GSK to buy Sierra Oncology

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) agreed to buy biotech company Sierra Oncology for US$1.9 billion, as the UK drugmaker moves to bolster its stable of medicines to fight cancer and prepares to spin off its consumer-health unit. The pharmaceutical giant is to pay US$55 per share in cash for California-based Sierra, a maker of targeted therapies for rare forms of cancer, GSK said yesterday. That is 39 percent more than Sierra’s closing price on Tuesday of US$39.52. With the Sierra purchase, GSK gains a treatment targeting myelofibrosis, a fatal cancer of the bone marrow impacting the normal production of blood cells.

TELECOMS

DT ups T-Mobile US stake

Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) paid US$2.4 billion to Softbank Group Corp to increase its stake in T-Mobile US, taking it closer to its goal of holding a majority of the US division. The Bonn, Germany-based telecommunications company now holds 48.4 percent of the company after buying 21.2 million shares at an average price of US$113 per T-Mobile share, it said in a statement yesterday. The company is using part of the approximately 4 billion euros received from the recently completed sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to purchase the stake.