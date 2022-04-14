The UK’s annual inflation soared to the highest level in three decades last month as energy prices surged, official data showed yesterday, worsening a cost-of-living crisis.
Inflation surged to 7 percent last month from 6.2 percent in February, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
“Broad-based price rises saw annual inflation increase sharply again in March,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said. “Amongst the largest increases were petrol costs.”
Photo: Reuters
Prices of restaurant meals and hotel rooms also rose steeply last month after falling a year earlier during a COVID-19 lockdown in the UK.
Costs are surging worldwide as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns and on fallout from the war in Ukraine.
US inflation rose by a huge 8.5 percent last month from a year earlier, the biggest jump in four decades, official data showed on Tuesday.
Sharp price rises across the board are forcing central banks around the world to hike interest rates, curbing economic growth recovery.
European Central Bank (ECB) governors are to meet today to ponder record-high inflation in the eurozone and fresh economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, with policymakers signaling a willingness to take action sooner rather than later.
The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have already announced their first rate hikes to combat price pressures, leaving the ECB looking out of step.
The Bank of England has predicted that UK annual inflation could reach double figures by the end of the year.
“We’re seeing rising costs caused by global pressures in our supply chains and energy markets which could be exacerbated further by Russian aggression in Ukraine,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said yesterday.
“I know this is a worrying time for many families,” the embattled Sunak said.
Sunak, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday confirmed that they had been fined for breaching COVID-19 lockdown laws.
British cost-of-living is set to soar even higher owing to a tax hike this month on UK workers and businesses, and a fresh surge in domestic energy bills that began this month.
“Soaring energy and fuel prices were the main drivers of the rise in inflation in March, but we are paying more for everything,” Interactive Investor senior personal finance analyst Myron Jobson said.
“Supply shortages and production bottlenecks owing to the pandemic have forced firms to raise their prices of late,” while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has made the outlook for inflation worse,” he added.
