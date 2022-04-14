EQUITIES
TAIEX rebounds 300 points
The TAIEX yesterday recovered more than 300 points to return above 17,000 points after having fallen below it on Tuesday, but turnover remained relatively low. The TAIEX closed up 310.74 points at 17,301.65. Turnover totaled NT$260.958 billion (US$8.972 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.09 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. However, turnover on the main board remained low at NT$260.958 billion, which included NT$114.87 billion in the electronics sector and NT$57.42 billion in the transportation sector. Of the past 16 trading days, the main board has only had three days when the daily turnover surpassed NT$300 billion, TWSE data showed.
‘Qualified Investors’ spikes
The number of “Qualified Investors” on the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB) totaled nearly 90,000 accounts by the end of the first quarter, 23,000 more accounts than at the end of last year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The exchange attributed the 34 percent increase in TIB accounts to its efforts at promoting the new trading board for start-ups focused on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, as well as biotechnology companies that have conducted phase 1 clinical trials for experimental products and companies that produce key component technologies. Three companies so far have applied to list on the TIB, the exchange said, adding that it launched a “Qualified Investor Promotional Contest” from Jan. 1 to promote the trading board.
LITHUANIA
Taipei product center opens
The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday officially inaugurated a Lithuanian products display center in Taipei, showcasing snacks and liquor from the Baltic nation. The Lithuania Products Center, located at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1, features a collection of items, including beverages, cooking oil, cookies, breakfast cereals, pasta and dried berries. Trade volume between Taiwan and Lithuania last year reached US$170 million, up 23 percent from 2020, ministry data showed. The Bureau of Foreign Trade said that Taiwan mainly exports ICs, motor vehicle parts, bicycles, wheelchairs and printed circuit boards to Lithuania, and mainly imports wood, furniture, machinery tools, and mineral and chemical fertilizers.
MANUFACTURING
Kim Forest revenue soars
Kim Forest Enterprise Co (金萬林) on Monday reported that revenue in the first quarter increased 44.59 percent from a year earlier to NT$122 million — a company record for a single quarter — thanks to strong demand for the company’s COVID-19 testing products and cancer testing services. A surge in the number of domestic COVID-19 cases has increased demand for test kits and related disease prevention equipment, while demand for precision medicine also increased, Kim Forest said in a statement. The company, which focuses on molecular testing, said that sales of its COVID-19 test kits in the first quarter were stable, but have spiked this month due to the soaring number of local infections. Meanwhile, revenue from its cancer testing services contributed more than 20 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter, Kim Forest added.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
Several Taiwanese manufacturers in the Chinese city of Kunshan said that they would remain closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks. Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said it was waiting for Kunshan authorities to give a new lockdown order before it could