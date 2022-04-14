Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX rebounds 300 points

The TAIEX yesterday recovered more than 300 points to return above 17,000 points after having fallen below it on Tuesday, but turnover remained relatively low. The TAIEX closed up 310.74 points at 17,301.65. Turnover totaled NT$260.958 billion (US$8.972 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$10.09 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. However, turnover on the main board remained low at NT$260.958 billion, which included NT$114.87 billion in the electronics sector and NT$57.42 billion in the transportation sector. Of the past 16 trading days, the main board has only had three days when the daily turnover surpassed NT$300 billion, TWSE data showed.

EQUITIES

‘Qualified Investors’ spikes

The number of “Qualified Investors” on the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB) totaled nearly 90,000 accounts by the end of the first quarter, 23,000 more accounts than at the end of last year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The exchange attributed the 34 percent increase in TIB accounts to its efforts at promoting the new trading board for start-ups focused on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, as well as biotechnology companies that have conducted phase 1 clinical trials for experimental products and companies that produce key component technologies. Three companies so far have applied to list on the TIB, the exchange said, adding that it launched a “Qualified Investor Promotional Contest” from Jan. 1 to promote the trading board.

LITHUANIA

Taipei product center opens

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday officially inaugurated a Lithuanian products display center in Taipei, showcasing snacks and liquor from the Baltic nation. The Lithuania Products Center, located at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1, features a collection of items, including beverages, cooking oil, cookies, breakfast cereals, pasta and dried berries. Trade volume between Taiwan and Lithuania last year reached US$170 million, up 23 percent from 2020, ministry data showed. The Bureau of Foreign Trade said that Taiwan mainly exports ICs, motor vehicle parts, bicycles, wheelchairs and printed circuit boards to Lithuania, and mainly imports wood, furniture, machinery tools, and mineral and chemical fertilizers.

MANUFACTURING

Kim Forest revenue soars

Kim Forest Enterprise Co (金萬林) on Monday reported that revenue in the first quarter increased 44.59 percent from a year earlier to NT$122 million — a company record for a single quarter — thanks to strong demand for the company’s COVID-19 testing products and cancer testing services. A surge in the number of domestic COVID-19 cases has increased demand for test kits and related disease prevention equipment, while demand for precision medicine also increased, Kim Forest said in a statement. The company, which focuses on molecular testing, said that sales of its COVID-19 test kits in the first quarter were stable, but have spiked this month due to the soaring number of local infections. Meanwhile, revenue from its cancer testing services contributed more than 20 percent of its total revenue in the first quarter, Kim Forest added.