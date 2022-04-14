The average monthly regular wage in the first two months of this year declined 0.16 percent from the same period last year to NT$44,123 (US$1,517), as manufacturers raised wages, but service providers tightened belts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday,
It is better to combine the data from January and February to mute holiday distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said at a news conference in Taipei.
The average take home pay over the period fell 0.16 percent annually after factoring in steep consumer price hikes, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
Declines in real wages are likely to persist, as central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday told lawmakers that the inflation gauge would rise above 3 percent this month, with prices of popular consumption items expected to spike 10 to 20 percent.
As of last month, the consumer price index (CPI) had remained above the 2 percent alarm level for eight months in a row.
The misery index, the sum of unemployment and CPI rates, is set to exceed 6 percent this year, compared with 5.94 percent last year, despite a general pay rise, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.
The government has distributed financial aid to low-income households, Chu said.
Companies in the manufacturing sector hiked wages by 4.86 percent in the first two months, but those in the service sector lowered them by 0.1 percent amid an uneven economic boom, latest DGBAS data showed.
The gap widened as profitable manufacturers offered employees generous year-end bonuses, but struggling service providers could not afford the luxury, Chen said.
Year-end bonuses averaged NT$71,968, or the equivalent of 1.63 months of wages, DGBAS data showed.
Employees at marine cargo shippers received the highest year-end bonuses at NT$622,627 each, or 7.27 months of wages, according to government data.
Bonuses at alternative financial companies ranked second with 7.09 months of wages at NT$435,749, followed by securities houses with 5.52 months of wages at NT$354,831, the data showed.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday approved Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build a new plant in the city, saying a second environmental review was not necessary. The plant is to focus on making 7-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips, in line with rising demand from global customers. The city government discussed for two hours environmental influences that would arise from TSMC’s plant and concluded that the world’s largest contract chipmaker met all requirements, rendering a second assessment unnecessary. TSMC is Apple Inc’s sole chip supplier. Its other major customers include Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage
Several Taiwanese manufacturers in the Chinese city of Kunshan said that they would remain closed at least until today, as city health authorities have extended a lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Many Taiwanese manufacturers of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other components for consumer electronics, automobiles and other products have subsidiaries in Kunshan, which borders Shanghai, where the number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the past few weeks. Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), one of the leading PCB suppliers in Taiwan, on Wednesday said it was waiting for Kunshan authorities to give a new lockdown order before it could