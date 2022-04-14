Average monthly pay slides 0.16% in first two months

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The average monthly regular wage in the first two months of this year declined 0.16 percent from the same period last year to NT$44,123 (US$1,517), as manufacturers raised wages, but service providers tightened belts to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday,

It is better to combine the data from January and February to mute holiday distortions caused by the Lunar New Year holiday, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The average take home pay over the period fell 0.16 percent annually after factoring in steep consumer price hikes, the data showed.

People cross a street in front of Taipei 101 yesterday. Photo: CNA

Declines in real wages are likely to persist, as central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday told lawmakers that the inflation gauge would rise above 3 percent this month, with prices of popular consumption items expected to spike 10 to 20 percent.

As of last month, the consumer price index (CPI) had remained above the 2 percent alarm level for eight months in a row.

The misery index, the sum of unemployment and CPI rates, is set to exceed 6 percent this year, compared with 5.94 percent last year, despite a general pay rise, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.

The government has distributed financial aid to low-income households, Chu said.

Companies in the manufacturing sector hiked wages by 4.86 percent in the first two months, but those in the service sector lowered them by 0.1 percent amid an uneven economic boom, latest DGBAS data showed.

The gap widened as profitable manufacturers offered employees generous year-end bonuses, but struggling service providers could not afford the luxury, Chen said.

Year-end bonuses averaged NT$71,968, or the equivalent of 1.63 months of wages, DGBAS data showed.

Employees at marine cargo shippers received the highest year-end bonuses at NT$622,627 each, or 7.27 months of wages, according to government data.

Bonuses at alternative financial companies ranked second with 7.09 months of wages at NT$435,749, followed by securities houses with 5.52 months of wages at NT$354,831, the data showed.