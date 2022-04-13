Nepal restricts imports to save cash, suspends central bank governor

Reuters, KATHMANDU





Nepal is tightening imports of vehicles, gold and cosmetics as its foreign exchange reserves have fallen, a central bank official said on Monday, after the government suspended the central bank governor and named his deputy the interim chief.

The Himalayan country’s foreign reserves have been hit by a slump in tourism in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, a problem that has also hit Sri Lanka, which is going through a crippling economic crisis due to a shortage of tourist revenue and other funds.

“Nepal Rastra Bank feels the country’s foreign exchange reserves are under pressure and something must be done to restrict the import of non-essential goods, without affecting the supply of essential goods,” central bank deputy spokesperson Narayan Prasad Pokharel told reporters.

He said importers would be issued letters of credit to bring in 50 “luxurious goods” only with full upfront payments with the bank, declining to name all the items.

“We have already directed all the border customs points about the new arrangements for the import of these goods,” he said. “This is not banning the imports, but discouraging them.”

A spokesperson for the central bank referred questions about the governor’s suspension to the Nepalese Ministry of Finance.

A ministry spokesperson said he did not know why central bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari was suspended on Friday, but that a government panel would investigate the matter.

A government official said on condition of anonymity that Adhikari was accused of leaking sensitive financial information to the media.

Reuters could not immediately contact Adhikari, whose mobile phone was switched off.

With tourism struggling to resume after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal’s gross foreign exchange reserves fell to US$9.75 billion as of the middle of February, down 17 percent from middle of July last year when its financial year started.

The current reserves are sufficient to support imports for about six months for the country of about 29 million people, where India and China jostle for influence.

Data from the central bank show remittances from overseas fell 5.8 percent to US$4.53 billion from July last year to February.

The balance of payments had a deficit of US$2.07 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year, compared with a surplus of US$817.6 million in the same period the previous year.

Opposition parties have criticized Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government for suspending the central bank governor when the economy is weak.

“He was doing a good job and his removal at a time when economic indicators are not good is a wrong decision,” said Surendra , a senior leader and lawmaker of the opposition Communist Party of Nepal said.

The Asian Development Bank this month said that Nepal’s government debt increased to 41.4 percent of GDP in the 2021 fiscal year, from an average of 25.1 percent between 2016 and 2019, due to increased spending during the pandemic.

The Philippines-based bank predicted Nepal’s current account deficit would widen to 9.7 percent of GDP in this fiscal year from 8 percent last year.