Elon Musk might acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, a securities filing showed on Monday.
The abrupt reversal over the board seat over the weekend ignited renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter since the Tesla Inc chief executive officer first disclosed he had taken a stake of just more than 9 percent — becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder. By not joining the board, Musk is no longer subject to an agreement to keep his stake below 14.9 percent.
According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk has no “present plans or intentions” to acquire additional shares, but “reserves the right to change his plans at any time” after evaluating various factors including the stock price and the “relative attractiveness of alternative business and investment opportunities.”
Photo: AP
Any significant changes in Musk’s investment — equal to 1 percent or more — would have to be disclosed to regulators. If Musk wishes to make a full takeover offer, he can make a hostile bid for the company, and take his offer directly to shareholders.
Twitter’s rising share price since Musk first revealed his position in early this month makes any further stake-building increasingly expensive.
However, Musk can afford it. He is worth about US$260 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, compared with Twitter’s market valuation of about US$37 billion.
The SEC notice also said that Musk could engage in discussions with the board about potential business combinations and strategic alternatives.
In a twist that might be germane to one of Twitter’s most prolific users, the filing said that Musk can express his views to the board “or the public through social media or other channels.”
Musk has gone from “helping move Twitter strategically forward to likely a Game of Thrones battle between Musk and Twitter,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said, “with the high likelihood that Elon takes a more hostile stance towards Twitter and further builds his active stake in the company.”
The sudden about-face came despite Musk having held “many discussions” with Twitter’s directors.
However, the entrepreneur ultimately declined their offer of a board seat, chief executive officer Parag Agrawal wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in an internal memo shared later that day. “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”
News that Musk would be joining the board was greeted enthusiastically by investors, who sent the shares soaring about 30 percent over two days last week.
However, some employees were concerned about the damage Musk could inflict to the company’s culture, the Washington Post reported.
There was also wide speculation that Musk would push to have former US president Donald Trump reinstated on the platform.
