Powerchip to keep factory utilization at 100 percent by reallocating capacity

STABLE PRICES: Powerchip has not seen a weakness in demand for its memory chips, despite a recent slowdown in the industry, president Brian Shieh said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said demand for less advanced chips, including driver ICs and CMOS image sensors, have weakened, but the company would keep factory utilization at 100 percent through next quarter by allocating capacity for other chips in short supply.

The demand correction came as overall smartphone sales dipped, but it gave the chipmaker some leeway to wring out more production for power management ICs primarily used in vehicles and driver ICs for applications beyond smartphones, which have experienced prolonged supply constraints, the company said.

“Demand during the second quarter is not as strong as in the third and fourth quarters last year, when customers were willing to double, or even triple pay for extra supply, but we are still unable to satisfy some customers’ demands,” company president Brian Shieh (謝再居) told investors during an online conference.

It appears supply and demand is reaching a “balance,” Shieh said.

Powerchip said it does not expect to see potential oversupply in the near term, as most global capacity expansion is by major chipmakers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which are investing mostly in advanced technology for processing units such as CPUs or graphics processing units.

Driver ICs used in flat panels were the second-biggest revenue source for Powerchip, accounting for 27 percent of the company’s total revenue last quarter. Memory chips were the biggest revenue contributor, making up 31 percent.

Addressing investors’ concern over a recent slowdown in the memorychip industry, Shieh said Powerchip has not seen a weakening in demand for its memory chips.

Powerchip makes memory chips used in niche devices and communications systems, which are different from mainstream applications, such as PCs and smartphones, he said.

“We did not feel the market slowdown. By contrast, we have felt strong demand for our memory chips, especially those used in networking devices, since March,” Shieh said.

Powerchip still cannot fully satisfy customer demand for 25-nanometer chips, Shieh said.

To better allocate capacity amid a chip crunch, Powerchip last year entered long-term supply agreements with customers for its memory chips and logic chips.

Due to those contracts, Powerchip expects its average selling prices to be stable for some time, ending a steep uptrend, Shieh said.

However, the company expects gross margin to climb by several percentage points in the second half from the first half of this year, thanks to improved operation efficiency and slight price hikes.

Gross margin climbed to a historical high of 51 percent last quarter from 48 percent in the previous quarter.

The company last quarter reported net profit of NT$6.62 billion (US$227 million), up 6.77 percent from the NT$6.2 billion reported in the final quarter of last year, the chipmaker said. That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.85 last quarter, up from NT$1.81 a quarter earlier.

To drive growth momentum, Powerchip is building a new 12-inch fab in Miaoli County’s Tongluo Science Park (銅鑼科學園區).

However, due to shortages of labor, equipment and construction materials, construction work would be delayed by about one-and-half months, the company said.

The new fab is expected to start mass production by the end of next year.

It would be the growth driver for Powerchip over the next five to eight years, the company said.