RUSSIA

Rebounded ruble wavers

The ruble yesterday weakened sharply in jittery trade, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12 percent commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18. The ruble fell to 82.09 against the US dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 rubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11.

TELECOMS

Ericsson pulls from Russia

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson AB yesterday said it was suspending all of its Russian operations over the war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future. A company spokeswoman said that together with Ukraine, Russia accounts for less than 2 percent of its revenue. The company said it would record a provision for 900 million kronor (US$95.32 million) for the first quarter for “impairment of assets and other exceptional costs,” although no staff redundancy costs were included.

UNITED KINGDOM

February GDP growth lags

Economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of vehicles, computers and chemicals. GDP increased just 0.1 percent from a month earlier, down from the 0.8 percent growth reported in January, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6 percent in the month, while construction fell 0.1 percent. The declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6 percent jump in accommodation and food services. Monthly GDP is now 1.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels, the agency said.

RUSSIA

VTB stripped of EU unit

Germany’s banking regulator on Sunday said it had stripped Russia’s VTB of control over its European subsidiary, as sanctions hit the country’s second-biggest bank over the war in Ukraine. The group “no longer has control” over its Germany-based subsidiary VTB Bank SE after a ban on exercising its right to vote, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement. The regulator said VTB can no longer access the financial assets of its subsidiary, which is now “completely isolated” from the group. The European entity’s activities can continue, but its board cannot follow directives from VTB, the regulator added.

CHINA

Zhenro misses payment

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd (正榮地產) said it was unable to pay interest on two dollar bonds before a grace period ended on Saturday, adding that it might not be able to meet three other coupons because of its liquidity woes. The builder, who in February asked holders of about US$1 billion of bonds set to mature this year for more time to repay, said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Sunday that it did not pay a combined US$20.4 million of interest on two dollar bonds, resulting in events of default. Zhenro said that it might not be able to pay a combined US$32.6 million of interest due on three other dollar bonds before grace periods end between Sunday and May 14.