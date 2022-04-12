RUSSIA
Rebounded ruble wavers
The ruble yesterday weakened sharply in jittery trade, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12 percent commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18. The ruble fell to 82.09 against the US dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 rubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11.
TELECOMS
Ericsson pulls from Russia
Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson AB yesterday said it was suspending all of its Russian operations over the war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future. A company spokeswoman said that together with Ukraine, Russia accounts for less than 2 percent of its revenue. The company said it would record a provision for 900 million kronor (US$95.32 million) for the first quarter for “impairment of assets and other exceptional costs,” although no staff redundancy costs were included.
UNITED KINGDOM
February GDP growth lags
Economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of vehicles, computers and chemicals. GDP increased just 0.1 percent from a month earlier, down from the 0.8 percent growth reported in January, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6 percent in the month, while construction fell 0.1 percent. The declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6 percent jump in accommodation and food services. Monthly GDP is now 1.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels, the agency said.
RUSSIA
VTB stripped of EU unit
Germany’s banking regulator on Sunday said it had stripped Russia’s VTB of control over its European subsidiary, as sanctions hit the country’s second-biggest bank over the war in Ukraine. The group “no longer has control” over its Germany-based subsidiary VTB Bank SE after a ban on exercising its right to vote, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement. The regulator said VTB can no longer access the financial assets of its subsidiary, which is now “completely isolated” from the group. The European entity’s activities can continue, but its board cannot follow directives from VTB, the regulator added.
CHINA
Zhenro misses payment
Zhenro Properties Group Ltd (正榮地產) said it was unable to pay interest on two dollar bonds before a grace period ended on Saturday, adding that it might not be able to meet three other coupons because of its liquidity woes. The builder, who in February asked holders of about US$1 billion of bonds set to mature this year for more time to repay, said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Sunday that it did not pay a combined US$20.4 million of interest on two dollar bonds, resulting in events of default. Zhenro said that it might not be able to pay a combined US$32.6 million of interest due on three other dollar bonds before grace periods end between Sunday and May 14.
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and vehicles, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices. Revenue jumped 36 percent to NT$491.1 billion (US$17 billion) in the first quarter, the company said in a statement yesterday. Analysts estimated NT$469.4 billion on average. Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions and other gadgets from makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co remains robust even as consumers in major markets in Europe and the US exit COVID-19 pandemic-era lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Meanwhile, a chip shortage