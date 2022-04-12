GoTo Group, Indonesia’s biggest tech company, surged on its first day of trading after raising US$1.1 billion in one of the world’s largest initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.
The shares yesterday jumped as much as 23 percent in Jakarta trading and were up 15 percent to 388 rupiah at the midday break, valuing the company at about US$32 billion.
GoTo’s listing bucks a global trend of companies scrapping or delaying IPOs because of worries about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates.
Photo: AFP
As Southeast Asia’s technology industry gains steam, GoTo’s robust debut bodes well for the region’s other technology companies seeking to list in Indonesia or overseas.
“The more these IPOs do well, the more Indonesia becomes a home for it, and you get a self-perpetuating type of situation,” CrossASEAN Research founder Angus Mackintosh said. “GoTo will likely have strong support in the near term given its broader exposure to the overall digital economy.”
GoTo is the largest of a crop of start-ups seeking to ride the rapid pace of mobile penetration and Internet use in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 650 million people.
Other regional technology companies that have been preparing for IPOs include PT Traveloka Indonesia and Blibli.com.
GoTo would use the IPO to bankroll an expansion of its services to more markets, chief executive officer and cofounder Andre Soelistyo told Bloomberg Television.
It is a matter of timing as to when GoTo would “expand more aggressively,” he said.
Underscoring GoTo’s importance to the local economy and technology industry, Indonesian President Joko Widodo gave a short video address at the ceremony marking the debut yesterday.
“I hope this GoTo IPO motivates young Indonesians to lend new energy to the technological leap in this country’s economy,” he said.
GoTo’s IPO is the third-largest offering in Indonesia, after PT Bukalapak.com and PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, known as Mitratel.
The company immediately ranks among the most valuable companies listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, along with PT Bank Central Asia, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia and PT Telkom Indonesia.
The company is the result of last year’s merger between Indonesia’s two most valuable Internet start-ups — ride-hailing provider Gojek and e-commerce firm Tokopedia — to get more firepower against rivals in an increasingly cutthroat market.
Over the years, the two amassed a long list of investors, including Google, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Sequoia Capital India — the latter was an early backer of Gojek and Tokopedia.
GoTo is one of numerous Southeast-Asian consumer Internet firms that are adding users at a rapid clip, but have yet to generate sustainable profit.
However, GoTo is enjoying a leadership position in Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people whose mobile-savvy consumers are shopping on Tokopedia’s platform, and ordering rides and food via Gojek’s app.
