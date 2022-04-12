Russia stops bond sales, vowing lawsuit if it defaults

Bloomberg





Russia is to halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a default on its debt, Russian Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

Siluanov’s comments came days after the government breached the terms on two bonds by paying investors rubles instead of US dollars, and its credit grade at S&P Global Ratings was cut to “selective default.”

The threat of default has been hanging over Russia for weeks after it was hit with sanctions because of its invasion of Ukraine.

A woman leaves an exchange office displaying US dollar and euro currency signs on Nevsky Prospect in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Russian government said that it has the funds to meet its debt obligations and has repeatedly blamed the restrictions for its difficulties in making bond payments.

Siluanov said the US and others are trying to force Russia into default.

“Of course, we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments,” Izvestia quoted him as saying. “It will not be an easy process. We will have to very actively prove our case, despite all the difficulties.”

Because of the financial and economic restrictions, the cost of insuring Russia’s debt surged at one point last week to signal a 99 percent chance of default within one year.

Russia is also halting bond auctions because of prohibitive borrowing costs, Siluanov said.

“We do not plan to go to the local market or foreign markets this year,” he said. “It makes no sense because the borrowing costs would be cosmic.”

Russia’s fiscal position at the onset of the Ukrainian conflict was favorable, thanks to low leverage and sizable foreign-exchange reserves, Bank of Singapore fixed income head Todd Schubert said.

It also has massive inflows of funds thanks to its oil and gas exports, with the EU alone paying about 1 billion euros per day for energy.

“This gives the government flexibility to abstain from the public debt markets for the foreseeable future,” Schubert said.

S&P cut its rating on Russia on Saturday in a final assessment before it pulled coverage.

Ratings firms are abandoning Russia because of an EU ban. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have also withdrawn ahead of an April 15 deadline.