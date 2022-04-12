The nation’s machinery exports for last month grew 9 percent from a year earlier to US$3.16 billion, the 19th consecutive month of annual growth, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) said yesterday.
The local industry has this year seen demand from major markets improve, including inspection equipment, electronic equipment, power transmission equipment, machine tools and machine controllers.
Machine controller exports surged 184.4 percent year-on-year to US$186 million last month, while machine tool shipments increased 2.9 percent annually to US$229 million, the association’s data showed.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
In New Taiwan dollar terms, last month’s machinery exports reached NT$89.19 billion (US$3.07 billion), 9 percent higher than a year earlier, the association said.
In the first quarter of this year, machinery exports rose 15.4 percent year-on-year to US$8.79 billion. The figure was NT$254.32 billion in NT dollar terms, up 13.7 percent from a year earlier.
Electronic equipment, inspection equipment and power transmission equipment were the top three export products in the first quarter, accounting for 14.1 percent, 12.7 percent and 8 percent respectively, TAMI’s data showed.
Exports of electronic equipment rose 6.6 percent annually to US$1.24 billion last quarter, inspection equipment sales increased 4.7 percent to US$1.12 billion and power transmission equipment shipments advanced 17 percent to US$699 million, the data showed.
The US is Taiwan’s biggest export market for machinery goods, absorbing about 26.7 percent of its exports in the first quarter, followed by China with 25.9 percent and Japan with 6.1 percent, the data showed.
The machinery industry is one of Taiwan’s trillion-dollar businesses, with exports hitting US$33.14 billion last year.
However, local machinery manufacturers’ prospects this year have been clouded by rising raw material and transportation costs. Russia’s war in Ukraine, in particular, is negatively affecting the global economy and pushing prices of energy and raw materials up, TAMI said.
Even though the NT dollar has recently declined against the US dollar, falling 3.26 percent in the first quarter, foreign exchange rates are not in local manufacturers’ favor as the yen, for example, has declined 8.03 percent so far this year, TAMI said, adding that Taiwanese machinery makers face competition from rivals in the region, including China, Japan and South Korea.
