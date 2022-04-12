Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries yesterday reported a combined net profit of NT$51.33 billion (US$1.77 billion) in the first quarter, an annual increase of 12.8 percent, due to rising crude oil prices and a global economic recovery.
Petrochemical producer Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship company, saw net profit rise 10.8 percent to NT$16.5 billion year-on-year from NT$14.8 billion a year earlier, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
That represented a quarterly decline of about 1.6 percent from NT$18.8 billion.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Earnings per share last quarter rose to NT$2.6, down from NT$2.65 a quarter earlier, but up from NT$2.35 a year earlier.
“Economic recovery has stimulated demand for most of the company’s products and stimulated product prices, but the profit margin narrowed as the Russia-Ukraine war boosted prices for the crude oil and raw materials used for PVC [polyvinyl chloride] and propane,” FPC said in the filing.
Revenue last quarter increased 17.2 percent to NT$17 billion, as prices soared between 13 and 124 percent.
Revenue declined 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter as the prices of PVC and vinyl chloride monomer, the group’s major products, fell 9.7 percent and about 20 percent respectively, as demand sagged during the slow season, it said.
Chinese customers also had to shut factories to comply with Beijing’s carbon emission requirements during the Winter Olympic Games, the company said.
Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), another FPG subsidiary, saw net profit fall 14.8 percent to NT$15.04 billion year-on-year, its second-best first-quarter figure, the company said in a statement, adding that net profit declined 13.86 percent quarter-on-quarter from NT$17.46 billion, while earnings per share dropped to NT$1.9 from NT$2.23 in the same period last year.
There was robust demand for printed circuit boards used in vehicles and networking devices, but rises in raw material costs eroded profits and reduced shipments during the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the group’s oil refining subsidiary, reported that net profit dropped 23.7 percent to NT$13.65 billion year-on-year from NT$17.89 billion, with earnings per share falling to NT$1.43 from NT$1.88.
However, net profit rose 79 percent from NT$7.65 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.79, in the fourth quarter of last year.
The company attributed its performance to weak demand and reduced profit margin on olefin products, a type of chemical that includes ethylene and propylene, offset robust growth in its oil refining business.
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, said that net profit fell 52.9 percent to NT$6.06 billion from NT$12.87 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share falling to NT$1.04 from NT$2.2.
However, the company reported that net profit increased 71 percent from NT$3.54 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.6.
