Isolated from any other country’s power networks, Iceland has this winter faced a new predicament: running out of electricity.
Sitting in the Atlantic Ocean, 850km from the Scottish coast, the country had to be self-sufficient in electricity generation, and power was always so plentiful that a large aluminum-smelting industry emerged half a century ago to churn wealth for Icelanders, who until then had relied on fishing for their livelihoods.
Located between two tectonic plates, the land of glaciers, highlands and ample rainfall is fueled by geothermal power and hydro generation. Iceland has even considered exporting electricity, but never undertook the investment to connect to any other countries’ grids on economic grounds.
Photo: Reuters
This winter, rising demand from an electrifying society and power-hungry industries combined with low reservoir levels after summer droughts meant the country spent four months curtailing power to certain industries, including fish-meal factories and district heating plants in some remote areas.
While the restrictions have for the most part ended after recent rains, Iceland is taking in the lessons.
The need to increase generation capacity “is quite urgent,” Hordur Arnarson, chief executive officer of national power company Landsvirkjun HF, said in an interview.
Still, there is no quick respite in sight, as it would take at least four years to bring new generation capacity — up to 300 megawatts — online, he said.
The world’s biggest power producer relative to the size of its population, Iceland sells almost 80 percent of the electricity generated in the country to its heavy industry — the bulk of which is made up by aluminum smelters belonging to Rio Tinto PLC, Century Aluminum Co and Alcoa Corp.
When power has been scarce, the smelters continued to be served by their long-term contracts.
In contrast, fish-meal factories in the east of the country have been running on oil, because there was no electricity to power them, and heat for some homes had to be generated with crude over the winter.
All that has put environmentalists on the back foot.
“It’s crazy that people in the Westfjords need to heat their houses with oil when electricity supply goes down,” Audur Onnu Magnusdottir, general manager of environmental association Landvernd, said in an interview. “The big international companies are prioritized. This shows how flawed our priorities are.”
What she wants to see going forward is more focus on where energy is spent and reducing consumption.
“We cannot be pressured by polluters of the world to sacrifice our nature,” Magnusdottir said, referring to plans to increase land use on power production, even for renewable energy.
The power crunch has also meant lost opportunities to diversify the economy, said Sigurdur Hannesson, managing director of the Federation of Icelandic Industries.
Several green projects were pulled because companies could not get power contracts, he said in an interview, adding that algae-based foods and battery production are among the industries that could be built if electricity could be secured.
The government is taking a middle road as it weighs new power projects.
Key considerations include ensuring the public benefits from private profits in energy generation, and what power would be used for, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said in an interview.
“The domestic energy transition should be prioritized over the extensive export of energy,” she said. “Those of us who want to protect nature a lot, like myself, and those who are more pro harvesting, all need to look at the overall interest.”
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer