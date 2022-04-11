MediaTek pushes rollout of millimeter-wave chips

WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint

By Lisa Wang