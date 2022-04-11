PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) on Friday reported NT$132.07 million (US$4.57 million) in revenue for last month, its highest monthly figure and 301.32 percent higher than one year earlier, thanks to strong sales in the US of its drug Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, also called Ropeg.
Ropeg, sold in the US as Besremi, is a treatment for a rare type of blood cancer, polycythemia vera. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November last year granted PharmaEssentia marketing approval for the drug.
“Sales of the drug in the US are better than expected,” PharmaEssentia said in a statement. “The number of doctors that prescribed Ropeg, the number of patients that took the drug and the insurance coverage of the drug are all higher than our previous estimates.”
Photo: Reuters
More than 100 medical centers or institutions in the US prescribe Ropeg for their patients, it added.
US sales of the drug contributed more than NT$100 million in revenue last month, accounting for about 80 percent of the company’s total revenue and becoming an important source of its sales in addition to Europe.
PharmaEssentia’s cumulative revenue grew 157.73 percent year-on-year to NT$251.74 million in the first quarter, it said.
The company said it is upbeat for the second quarter, and is considering expanding production capacity to meet rising demand in the US.
Last year, PharmaEssentia reported a net loss of NT$2.81 billion, as marketing fees and research and development expenditures rose from one year earlier. That translated into losses per share of NT$10.8, company data showed.
Separately, SynCore Biotechnology Co Ltd (杏國新藥) on Thursday said the US FDA approved the company’s application to conduct a new phase 3 clinical trial of its pancreatic cancer drug SB05PC.
The company’s previous phase 3 trial failed to show a statistically significant change in the overall survival rates of people in the experimental and control groups.
SynCore said in a statement that after studying data collected in the previous trial, it found that SB05PC should be able to effectively improve a patients’ survival rate “under specific conditions.”
The company said it redesigned the protocol of the new phase 3 trial, which would target patients who have metastatic pancreatic cancer that was resistant to the chemotherapy regimen of FOLFIRINOX — which consists of the drugs folinic acid, fluorouracil, irinotecan and oxaliplatin.
It expects the new drug to help lengthen patients’ lives by as much as 13.7 months, it said.
Its previous test showed that the median survival time for the 108 participants treated with SB05PC was 226 days, while that of the 100 patients in the control group was 209 days, the company said.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer