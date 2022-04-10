Oil sheds bulk of war-driven gains in second weekly drop

Oil retreated for a second week in the wake of plans for massive stockpile releases, a demand-sapping COVID-19 outbreak in China and a hawkish turn from the US Federal Reserve.

Brent Crude for June delivery on Friday rose 2.19 percent to US$102.78 a barrel, but dropped 1.54 percent from a week earlier.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery rose 2.32 percent to US$98.26 a barrel.

The PCK Schwedt oil refinery operated by PCK Raffinerie GmbH is pictured in Schwedt, Germany, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

It declined 1.02 percent this week, with the US benchmark giving back most of its gains since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

MULTIPLE FACTORS

Oil rallied to the highest level since 2008 after the conflict started, prompting the US and UK to ban Russian oil imports and adding pressure on global buyers to shun the country’s energy exports.

The sell-off comes after the US and its allies announced plans to unleash a wave of oil from strategic reserves to ease surging fuel costs.

The US central bank outlined plans to raise interest rates and curb its balance sheet in an effort to tame inflation, which could restrain growth.

Crude prices were also hampered after China ordered a series of lockdowns in key urban centers, including Shanghai, to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak.

At the same time, plans by the Fed for an aggressive tightening of US monetary policy to combat inflation have blunted demand for risk assets and boosted the US dollar.

The move to sell almost 250 million barrels from strategic petroleum reserves prompted a collapse in once-elevated time spreads.

WILLING BUYERS

While many Western companies are shunning Russian oil following the invasion, there are plenty of willing takers in Asia, especially in China and India. Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month.

China’s latest coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of abating, disrupting Asia’s largest economy. Cities are facing severe restrictions, which are curbing mobility and energy consumption.

Additional reporting by staff writer