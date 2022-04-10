The US continued to slash estimates for Ukraine’s grain exports as sea routes were curbed following Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine’s corn exports would drop by another 4.08 million tonnes to 20.87 million tonnes and wheat exports by 907,185 tonnes, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates said.
Global wheat stockpiles were revised down to 252.56 million tonnes, less than expected by a Bloomberg survey.
Photo: AP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is upending trade flows out of the critical Black Sea breadbasket region, prompting warnings of food shortages as crucial supplies of wheat, corn and cooking oils are at risk. Food prices are surging at the fastest clip ever and worsening world hunger, putting pressure on other big growing areas to produce big crops this year.
“There’s an increased possibility of the conflict getting out of hand again. Peace is not coming any time soon,” said Jack Scoville, an analyst at Price Futures Group Inc in Chicago.
Grain and oilseed futures have jumped to record or near record highs, and also caused a spike in prices of farm necessities such as fertilizer and fuel.
Meanwhile, weather woes and inflation in key producers such as the US and Brazil are clouding the outlook for this year’s crop supplies.
While the USDA raised its forecast for Brazil’s current corn crop more than expected, the real test is to unfold over the next several weeks. This month is a critical growing period for the grain, and if adequate rains do not arrive in time, it could crimp yields.
Most-active corn futures in Chicago briefly plunged after the US report hit, but quickly bounced back to settle 1.4 percent higher at US$7.6075 a bushel.
Benchmark wheat rose 3.2 percent to US$10.5825 a bushel and soybeans jumped 2.6 percent to reach US$16.89.
Prices had been up prior to the report’s release amid news that Russia bombed a major rail evacuation hub in Ukraine, killing dozens of people.
To see how significantly the war is upending crop flows from Ukraine, its corn stockpiles tell the story. The war has left the country saddled with huge amounts of grain that it is largely unable to move. With its ports shut, Ukraine is working to ramp up exports via rail, but the flows remain well below normal seaborne trade.
The chaos in the Black Sea so far has not led to a jump in US grain exports, although there were signs of fresh corn demand this week when China scooped up 997,903 tonnes, the Asian nation’s biggest such buy in almost a year.
Besides the worsening war that is affecting Black Sea exports, the report was bearish, with no changes to US corn reserves, bigger wheat supplies and a smaller-than-expected cut in US soybeans stockpiles, said Naomi Blohm, senior market adviser at Total Farm Marketing in Wisconsin.
Shifts in the soybean markets are also under way.
The report raised US exports while lowering shipments out of Brazil, as well as Ukraine and Russia.
South American soybean crops are down a combined 29.94 million tonnes below initial estimates from November last year, which marks a record loss for the region after a drought caused by La Nina weather patterns. With that cut in production, the smaller South American exports would drive more demand to the US for summer and early fall.
Bigger US exports are likely to shrink end-season US soybean stockpiles by 8.8 percent, the largest decline in the month of April since 2012. It is an unusual move, because supplies in the US are typically well-known at this time of year.
Other commodities:
‧Gold for June delivery rose US$7.80 to US $1,945.60 an ounce.
‧Silver for May delivery rose US$0.09 to US$24.82 an ounce, while May copper rose US$0.03 to US$4.73 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP
