Asian markets track US gains after hard week

AFP, HONG KONG





Asian markets mostly rose Friday after a tough week dominated by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone, which has set it on an aggressive tightening path.

After a slow start, the region managed to take the lead from Wall Street, which on Thursday recovered from steep intra-day losses to end on a positive note, having plunged in previous sessions as traders fretted over the prospect of higher interest rates.

While the Fed has made it clear that it intends to act more decisively to rein in 40-year-high inflation by ramping up borrowing costs and offloading bond holdings, analysts said that better clarity on policy was welcome.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. Photo: AP

Markets have come under huge pressure this year as the end of ultra-cheap central bank cash, a COVID-19-fueled slowdown in China’s economic activity, the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation come together in a perfect storm.

In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed up 105.91 points, or 0.62 percent, at 17,284.54, after moving between 17,120.40 and 17,316.69. Turnover totaled NT$245.664 billion (US$8.5 billion). The index declined 1.93 percent from a week earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.29 percent to 21,872.01, but dropped 0.76 percent from a week earlier.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent to 3,251.85, down 0.94 percent for the week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 increased 0.36 percent to 26,985.80, a weekly loss of 2.46 percent, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.21 percent to 1,896.79, but declined 2.44 percent from a week earlier.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47 percent to 7,478, dropping 0.21 percent on the week, while India’s SENSEX jumped 0.7 percent to 59,447.18 and posted a weekly gain of 0.29 percent.

Oanda Corp analyst Jeffrey Halley said that traders are “growing warier about China as the Shanghai lockdown drags on” due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“China’s ‘COVID zero’ policy continues to be its Achilles heel, although there are plenty of other reasons to be a little cautious,” he said in a note. “A serious spread outside of its finance and commercial center to other large cities will be a big headwind for China’s growth, China stocks, and by default eventually, much of Asia.”

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA