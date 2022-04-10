Donna Corrigan pops into her local supermarket to pay OneBanks a visit, laden with a heavy box of coins to deposit into her bank account.
After the closure of its last bank branch in 2018, the Scottish town of Denny has welcomed a high-tech start-up offering everyday banking services inside the town’s co-op grocery store.
Looking onto shelves filled with Heinz baked beans and Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, OneBanks’ kiosk — comprising staffed counter services, a cash machine and two computer tablets — opened in late 2020.
Photo: AFP
The kiosk offers Denny’s 8,000 inhabitants an alternative to traditional bank branches after the rise of online banking enabled lenders battered by the global financial crisis more than a decade ago to save costs by permanently closing outlets.
This trend is continuing to occur in large numbers.
Among Britain’s biggest banks, HSBC Holdings PLC and Lloyds Bank PLC last month said they would close a further 129 branches combined as customers increasingly switched to online banking during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OneBanks, which has raised about ￡5 million (US$6.5 million) from various investors, acts as a go-between for more than 30 banks and their customers.
The OneBanks kiosk “can do everything — it’s like a regular bank for me,” 40-year-old Corrigan said. “I’m not a business, I’m just a normal customer who just wants to withdraw cash. So it’s useful for me.”
Behind the counter, a staff member drops spare change into a money-counting machine while making small talk.
OneBanks gives customers physical access to banking services for free. Banks subscribe to the start-up’s services to connect with their clients.
Customers can deposit or withdraw cash and pay bills, while advisers provide help to the less tech-savvy.
The disappearance of Denny’s banks left inhabitants with a 20-minute drive to the nearest branches in Cumbernauld, Falkirk or Stirling near to Glasgow.
British consumer group Which? predicted that about 5,000 UK bank branches, about half of the total, would have disappeared between 2015 and this year, with Scotland worst affected.
Swathes of Britain’s population remain dependent on cash, despite the surging popularity of Internet use and contactless payments during the pandemic.
The Royal Society of Arts charity estimated that almost 20 percent of Britons — particularly the elderly and those in rural areas — would find it hard to cope without cash.
Yet in Denny’s neighboring town of Bridge of Allan, there is not a branch in sight.
The last bank “closed about four years ago,” hardware store manager Jennifer Wilson said.
“A lot of our customers prefer to pay in cash to keep an eye on what they’re spending,” she added.
Wilson takes 40 percent of her payments in cash.
Retired university professor Richard Kilborn laments the lack of human contact now that Bridge of Allan’s three bank branches have vanished.
“As a member of the older generation, you get used to certain changes, but I also actually relished the person-to-person contact within the bank,” he said. “Now things have become cold and sterile.”
OneBanks hopes to change that with plans to roll out about 15 additional UK banking kiosks by the end of the year, on top of the three it has in Scotland.
The group also has international ambitions.
“The problem that banks have — in terms of needing to close branches but also still needing to have some sort of physical presence — is a global problem, and therefore I really do see OneBanks as a global solution,” OneBanks founder and chief executive Duncan Cockburn said.
The broader UK finance sector is working toward addressing the problem.
Top lenders such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and National Westminster Bank have agreed to fund alternative solutions.
The industry tested a number of options, including OneBanks kiosks.
It also wants to improve post office facilities and has trialled banking hub services in conjunction with lenders.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer