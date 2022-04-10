As branches close, Scottish town hails banking lifeline

By Olivier Devos / AFP, DENNY, Scotland





Donna Corrigan pops into her local supermarket to pay OneBanks a visit, laden with a heavy box of coins to deposit into her bank account.

After the closure of its last bank branch in 2018, the Scottish town of Denny has welcomed a high-tech start-up offering everyday banking services inside the town’s co-op grocery store.

Looking onto shelves filled with Heinz baked beans and Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, OneBanks’ kiosk — comprising staffed counter services, a cash machine and two computer tablets — opened in late 2020.

A customer speaks to a member of staff at the OneBanks kiosk in Denny, Scotland, on March 25. Photo: AFP

The kiosk offers Denny’s 8,000 inhabitants an alternative to traditional bank branches after the rise of online banking enabled lenders battered by the global financial crisis more than a decade ago to save costs by permanently closing outlets.

This trend is continuing to occur in large numbers.

Among Britain’s biggest banks, HSBC Holdings PLC and Lloyds Bank PLC last month said they would close a further 129 branches combined as customers increasingly switched to online banking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OneBanks, which has raised about ￡5 million (US$6.5 million) from various investors, acts as a go-between for more than 30 banks and their customers.

The OneBanks kiosk “can do everything — it’s like a regular bank for me,” 40-year-old Corrigan said. “I’m not a business, I’m just a normal customer who just wants to withdraw cash. So it’s useful for me.”

Behind the counter, a staff member drops spare change into a money-counting machine while making small talk.

OneBanks gives customers physical access to banking services for free. Banks subscribe to the start-up’s services to connect with their clients.

Customers can deposit or withdraw cash and pay bills, while advisers provide help to the less tech-savvy.

The disappearance of Denny’s banks left inhabitants with a 20-minute drive to the nearest branches in Cumbernauld, Falkirk or Stirling near to Glasgow.

British consumer group Which? predicted that about 5,000 UK bank branches, about half of the total, would have disappeared between 2015 and this year, with Scotland worst affected.

Swathes of Britain’s population remain dependent on cash, despite the surging popularity of Internet use and contactless payments during the pandemic.

The Royal Society of Arts charity estimated that almost 20 percent of Britons — particularly the elderly and those in rural areas — would find it hard to cope without cash.

Yet in Denny’s neighboring town of Bridge of Allan, there is not a branch in sight.

The last bank “closed about four years ago,” hardware store manager Jennifer Wilson said.

“A lot of our customers prefer to pay in cash to keep an eye on what they’re spending,” she added.

Wilson takes 40 percent of her payments in cash.

Retired university professor Richard Kilborn laments the lack of human contact now that Bridge of Allan’s three bank branches have vanished.

“As a member of the older generation, you get used to certain changes, but I also actually relished the person-to-person contact within the bank,” he said. “Now things have become cold and sterile.”

OneBanks hopes to change that with plans to roll out about 15 additional UK banking kiosks by the end of the year, on top of the three it has in Scotland.

The group also has international ambitions.

“The problem that banks have — in terms of needing to close branches but also still needing to have some sort of physical presence — is a global problem, and therefore I really do see OneBanks as a global solution,” OneBanks founder and chief executive Duncan Cockburn said.

The broader UK finance sector is working toward addressing the problem.

Top lenders such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and National Westminster Bank have agreed to fund alternative solutions.

The industry tested a number of options, including OneBanks kiosks.

It also wants to improve post office facilities and has trialled banking hub services in conjunction with lenders.