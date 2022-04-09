AUTOMAKERS
War trims Volvo income
Volvo AB said Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced it to make provisions in the first quarter totaling 4 billion kronor (US$422.4 million) and could negatively affect operating income. All of the Swedish automaker’s sales, service and production in Russia have been suspended since the war began and sanctions were imposed, the company said yesterday. About 3 percent of Volvo’s net sales last year stemmed from Russia, with the provision related to expected credit losses from customers there. Volvo has about 9 billion kronor in assets related to Russia, of which 6 billion kronor are classified as cash items, it said. The assets are related to its leasing business, which is financed through the bond market.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan making new batteries
Nissan Motor Co is betting that experience in pioneering lithium-ion batteries more than a decade ago could give it an upper hand in producing a new, yet relatively unproven battery that some think could unlock the potential of electric vehicles (EVs). Nissan is producing prototype solid-state battery cells, which would replace the electrical current-conducting liquid found in conventional batteries with a solid substance. Nissan is making the batteries in a pop-up laboratory inside research grounds near its Yokohama headquarters. The Japanese automaker plans to bring the batteries to market by 2028, using a pilot plant that should be ready by 2024. Solid-state batteries would potentially unlock cheaper, safer and faster-charging EVs, automotive executives and battery experts have said.
LABOR
Pay soars in UK
British companies are raising starting salaries at a record pace, and some of the country’s biggest grocery chains are already boosting pay as labor shortages hand workers unprecedented bargaining power. The latest signs of wage pressure could add to concern at the Bank of England, which has raised interest rates three times since December to slow inflation, and is forecast to deliver further hikes this year. Officials are worried about the possibility of a wage-price spiral, where demands for higher pay lead firms to keep raising prices to protect their profit margins. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation yesterday said the average salary for new permanent staff members rose more last month than at any time since its survey began in 1997. Tesco PLS, the country’s largest grocer, on Thursday said that it is lifting wages by almost 6 percent.
METALS
Toho fills titanium shortage
Toho Titanium Co is boosting output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier said. The Japanese company has won orders from US aviation customers looking for alternatives to Russian supply, said Hiromu Tomeba, manager of the corporate planning division. Toho has been asked to ship 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes of titanium sponge to new customers by the end of the year, he said. “Customers asked us to expand supplies as they seem to be concerned about future procurement and wanted to pile up stocks,” Tomeba said, adding that they want to be prepared for a threat to business continuity after Boeing stopped buying from Russia. Toho and its larger peer, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co, are among the few non-Russian suppliers of the metal that buyers can turn to.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer