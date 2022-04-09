World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

War trims Volvo income

Volvo AB said Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced it to make provisions in the first quarter totaling 4 billion kronor (US$422.4 million) and could negatively affect operating income. All of the Swedish automaker’s sales, service and production in Russia have been suspended since the war began and sanctions were imposed, the company said yesterday. About 3 percent of Volvo’s net sales last year stemmed from Russia, with the provision related to expected credit losses from customers there. Volvo has about 9 billion kronor in assets related to Russia, of which 6 billion kronor are classified as cash items, it said. The assets are related to its leasing business, which is financed through the bond market.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan making new batteries

Nissan Motor Co is betting that experience in pioneering lithium-ion batteries more than a decade ago could give it an upper hand in producing a new, yet relatively unproven battery that some think could unlock the potential of electric vehicles (EVs). Nissan is producing prototype solid-state battery cells, which would replace the electrical current-conducting liquid found in conventional batteries with a solid substance. Nissan is making the batteries in a pop-up laboratory inside research grounds near its Yokohama headquarters. The Japanese automaker plans to bring the batteries to market by 2028, using a pilot plant that should be ready by 2024. Solid-state batteries would potentially unlock cheaper, safer and faster-charging EVs, automotive executives and battery experts have said.

LABOR

Pay soars in UK

British companies are raising starting salaries at a record pace, and some of the country’s biggest grocery chains are already boosting pay as labor shortages hand workers unprecedented bargaining power. The latest signs of wage pressure could add to concern at the Bank of England, which has raised interest rates three times since December to slow inflation, and is forecast to deliver further hikes this year. Officials are worried about the possibility of a wage-price spiral, where demands for higher pay lead firms to keep raising prices to protect their profit margins. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation yesterday said the average salary for new permanent staff members rose more last month than at any time since its survey began in 1997. Tesco PLS, the country’s largest grocer, on Thursday said that it is lifting wages by almost 6 percent.

METALS

Toho fills titanium shortage

Toho Titanium Co is boosting output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier said. The Japanese company has won orders from US aviation customers looking for alternatives to Russian supply, said Hiromu Tomeba, manager of the corporate planning division. Toho has been asked to ship 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes of titanium sponge to new customers by the end of the year, he said. “Customers asked us to expand supplies as they seem to be concerned about future procurement and wanted to pile up stocks,” Tomeba said, adding that they want to be prepared for a threat to business continuity after Boeing stopped buying from Russia. Toho and its larger peer, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co, are among the few non-Russian suppliers of the metal that buyers can turn to.