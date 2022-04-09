Global food prices jump as war sparks supply chaos

Bloomberg





Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as the war in Ukraine chokes crop supplies, piling more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis.

The war has wreaked havoc on supply chains in the crucial Black Sea breadbasket region, upending global trade flows and fueling panic about shortages of key staples, such as wheat and cooking oils. That has sent food prices — which were already surging before the conflict started — to a record, with a UN index of world costs soaring another 13 percent last month.

That helped prices round out a seventh straight quarterly gain, the longest such run since 2008.

A woman shops at the oil section, with partially empty shelves of sunflower oil, at a Caprabo supermarket in Barcelona, Spain, on March 21. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine’s ports are closed and many vessels are avoiding the region, which accounts for about one-quarter of all grains trade. Farmers in Ukraine, the top sunflower-oil exporter, are expected to drastically cut crop plantings and the nation is struggling to export supplies already harvested. Elsewhere in the world, high energy and fertilizer prices are raising food-production costs, which is feeding through to bigger grocery bills or threatening output.

The food price rally is felt most in poor countries where groceries make up a large share of consumer budgets — and the fallout from Russia’s invasion has sent costs of basic foods like bread soaring. The World Food Programme recently said expensive staples in import-dependent Middle Eastern and North African nations are putting people’s resilience at a “breaking point.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s gauge of global prices has jumped more than 50 percent since mid-2020, eclipsing levels seen in 2008 and 2011 that contributed to global food crises. The UN has warned that prices could still climb much more.

That is bad news for the world’s hunger problem. Cost increases stemming from the war and resulting sanctions on Russia will — without action — push more than 40 million additional people into extreme poverty, according to an analysis published last month by the Center for Global Development, a non-profit think tank whose funders include Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Aside from the food-supply risks associated with the war in Ukraine, farmers around the world continue to contend with severe weather events and the impact of climate change. For example, the worst drought in decades is causing millions of livestock to die in the Horn of Africa, while global warming is making food insecurity more severe in places like Afghanistan.