The US is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow’s “war machine” of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, but curbing a main source of funding — Russian energy exports — will take time, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in an interview on Thursday.
The US and its allies have “a lot more that we can and we will do” to punish Moscow if Russia fails to halt its invasion, Adeyemo said.
Ukrainian leaders on Thursday called for the democratic world to stop buying Russian oil and gas, and cut Russian banks entirely from the international financial system.
Photo: AP
After an initial drive to freeze Russian assets, Washington and its allies this week announced incremental steps as they approach the limit of sanctions to punish Russia without also causing economic pain at home.
A new investment ban announced on Wednesday by US President Joe Biden forbids Americans from investing in Russian firms’ equity and debt and investment funds, cutting off Russia’s defense industry and other sectors from the world’s biggest source of investment capital, Adeyemo said.
“What this means is that Russia will be deprived of the capital it needs to build up its economy, but also to invest in its war machine,” Adeyemo said.
Asked whether it would prohibit companies already in Russia from further funding those operations, he said that the Treasury was consulting with the private sector.
Adeyemo said the US and its European allies would target Russian military supply chains to deny access to key components — “things that are important to building their tanks, to supplying missiles and making sure that they have fewer resources” to fight the war in Ukraine, but also to project power in the future.
“I think the impact will be immediate in the same way the impact on the economy has been immediate” from prior sanctions, Adeyemo said. Russia’s economy is headed for a 10 percent contraction this year and inflation is approaching 20 percent, US officials estimate.
The Treasury later on Thursday put Russian diamond miner Alrosa on its sanctions blacklist, while the US Department of State did the same for United Shipbuilding Corp, a state firm building naval ships and submarines and its subsidiaries and board members.
White House Economic Council director Brian Deese on Wednesday said that the Biden administration would also ban transactions with United Aircraft Corp, the maker of Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets — planes that are also flown by US allies, including some NATO members.
Russia’s defense sector has since 2014 set up front companies to acquire critical supplies and materials to build up Moscow’s military.
A number of these firms were targeted by sanctions last month.
Financial sanctions have forced Russia to spend more of its hard-currency energy revenues to defend its currency, Adeyemo said, eating into funds available for the war effort.
After losing 45 percent of its value against the dollar in the first two weeks of the Ukraine invasion, the ruble has risen to just below its pre-war level, thanks to capital controls by Moscow and distortion by the Russian central bank, US officials say.
“What that means is that Russia has less money and the president is forced to make choices between propping up the economy and investing in the war in Ukraine,” he said.
Adeyemo said his meetings last week with European allies in London, Brussels, Paris and Berlin helped focused on next steps and helped to accelerate the sanctions announced on Wednesday.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer