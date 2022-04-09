PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is to suspend its business in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, joining an exodus of the world’s major businesses.
Acer’s move came after lawmakers urged the PC maker and local peers Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Micro-Star International Co (微星) to withdraw from Russia.
The three companies were the only Taiwanese firms remaining with operations in Russia, after more than 600 companies pulled out following the invasion on Feb. 24, a Yale School of Management list showed.
“Acer strictly adheres to applicable international trade laws and regulations, and is closely monitoring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the company said in a statement yesterday.
“The company is focusing on the safety of all its employees, which includes ongoing efforts to help every individual and their families impacted by the current situation,” the statement said.
Acer has built a sizeable business in Russia, ranking second in terms of PC shipments in the final quarter of last year, behind China’s Lenovo Group (聯想), according to market researcher Statista.
Acer accounted for about 17 percent of total shipments in Russia, the statistics showed. Asustek came next with a market share of 15.6 percent.
Acer yesterday said its revenue last month grew 32.3 percent month-on-month and 9.2 percent year-on-year to NT$30.31 billion (US$1.05 billion).
In the first quarter of this year, the company’s revenue climbed 9.5 percent year-on-year to NT$78.37 billion from NT$71.56 billion, its best first-quarter performance in about nine years, Acer said.
Gaming products posted strong annual growth of 25.9 percent last quarter and commercial products surged 36.9 percent year-on-year, while revenue from desktop computers expanded 30.3 percent.
Acer said its efforts to diversify into new businesses beyond PCs have borne fruit.
Revenue from businesses other than PCs grew 32.1 percent year-on-year, outpacing overall corporate growth, the statement said.
Asustek posted revenue of NT$55.03 billion last month, up about 20 percent from NT$45.9 billion in March last year, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Revenue in the first quarter of the year rose 19.16 percent year-on-year to NT$138.42 billion from NT$116.16 billion.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer