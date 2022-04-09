The consumer price index (CPI) last month climbed 3.27 percent from a year earlier, the highest in nearly 10 years, as oil and food prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices rising, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The inflationary gauge has stayed above the government’s 2 percent ceiling for eight straight months, heaping pressure on the central bank to further tighten its monetary policy to combat inflation.
“The CPI reading escalated on the back of spiking international crude prices,” senior DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said, adding that food costs surged due to bad weather at home slowing supply.
Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times
CPI after seasonal adjustments rose 0.74 percent, the agency said, expecting the uptrend to continue in the near term.
Transportation and communications costs increased 5.91 percent, as international fuel prices rose 19.2 percent, compared with a 16.88 percent gain in February, DGBAS’ monthly report showed.
Higher energy costs pushed up airfares and prices for transportation tools and components, as well as maintenance expenses, more than wiping out a 4.4 percent decline in telecommunication charges, it said.
Food costs, the largest component of CPI, climbed 5.9 percent, as cold fronts in February stalled vegetable supply and drove up prices by 24.35 percent year-on-year, it said.
Furthermore, egg prices surged 23 percent due to higher poultry production costs, while fruit, fishery product and meat prices rose 8.53 percent, 6.22 percent and 4.54 percent respectively, it said.
Dining costs rose to the highest level in more than 13 years, it added.
Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes volatile items, advanced 2.47 percent, indicating that ongoing inflation is concrete and not transient.
Clothing prices increased 2.83 percent while miscellaneous items picked up 1.65 percent, as vendors raised price tags to reflect cost hikes, it said.
The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, surged 13.87 percent, widening from a revised 11.98 percent, with prices for imported goods spiking 16.94 percent in US dollar terms.
Tsao said industrial and agricultural imports grew much more expensive after the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both grain exporters. Domestic makers generally passed the extra cost burden onto customers to stay in the black.
For the first quarter, CPI gained 2.81 percent, while the WPI increased 12.38 percent.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
WORLD’S FIRST: The chipmaker is collaborating with Chunghwa Telecom to test the new technology, which is to enter mass production later this year, MediaTek said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it is testing its 5G chips that support millimeter-wave technology at the company’s research-and-development (R&D) center in Hsinchu in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) to accelerate the rollout of the world’s first chips using the technology. MediaTek’s announcement came after the world’s largest 5G handset chip supplier built a strong presence in 5G chips using other technologies, driven by chips that support the 6 gigahertz band or lower. The partnership with Chunghwa Telecom offers favorable conditions for MediaTek to introduce the new 5G chips to the US, Europe and Japan, the companies said in a joint
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer