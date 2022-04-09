Inflation still above 2% for eighth month

SOARING COSTS: Surging crude prices and higher food costs due to cold weather, which affected supply, drove up consumer prices by 3.27 percent, the DGBAS said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer price index (CPI) last month climbed 3.27 percent from a year earlier, the highest in nearly 10 years, as oil and food prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices rising, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The inflationary gauge has stayed above the government’s 2 percent ceiling for eight straight months, heaping pressure on the central bank to further tighten its monetary policy to combat inflation.

“The CPI reading escalated on the back of spiking international crude prices,” senior DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) said, adding that food costs surged due to bad weather at home slowing supply.

Cartons of eggs are displayed on a shelf in a Taipei supermarket yesterday. Photo: Cheng Chi-fang, Taipei Times

CPI after seasonal adjustments rose 0.74 percent, the agency said, expecting the uptrend to continue in the near term.

Transportation and communications costs increased 5.91 percent, as international fuel prices rose 19.2 percent, compared with a 16.88 percent gain in February, DGBAS’ monthly report showed.

Higher energy costs pushed up airfares and prices for transportation tools and components, as well as maintenance expenses, more than wiping out a 4.4 percent decline in telecommunication charges, it said.

Food costs, the largest component of CPI, climbed 5.9 percent, as cold fronts in February stalled vegetable supply and drove up prices by 24.35 percent year-on-year, it said.

Furthermore, egg prices surged 23 percent due to higher poultry production costs, while fruit, fishery product and meat prices rose 8.53 percent, 6.22 percent and 4.54 percent respectively, it said.

Dining costs rose to the highest level in more than 13 years, it added.

Core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker because it excludes volatile items, advanced 2.47 percent, indicating that ongoing inflation is concrete and not transient.

Clothing prices increased 2.83 percent while miscellaneous items picked up 1.65 percent, as vendors raised price tags to reflect cost hikes, it said.

The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of commercial production costs, surged 13.87 percent, widening from a revised 11.98 percent, with prices for imported goods spiking 16.94 percent in US dollar terms.

Tsao said industrial and agricultural imports grew much more expensive after the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both grain exporters. Domestic makers generally passed the extra cost burden onto customers to stay in the black.

For the first quarter, CPI gained 2.81 percent, while the WPI increased 12.38 percent.