CHINA
Export controls planned
The government is planning to “steadily control” exports of some high-carbon petrochemical products and would draw up a list of such goods, the minister of industry and information technology said yesterday. The country, which is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has cut export quotas of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel to discourage plants from over-processing, as it has vowed to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030. The minister did not elaborate on the details of carbon-intensive products export restrictions. He said that the country would strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry, and accelerate the elimination of inefficient and outdated production capacity.
ITALY
Electric vehicle bonus touted
The government on Wednesday announced a 650 million euros (US$708 million) stimulus package for the next three years to encourage people to buy low-emission electric or hybrid vehicles. The decree adopted at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mario Draghi took the money from the “automobile fund,” a budget for which 8.5 billion euros is earmarked until 2030. Under the new decree, purchases of low-emission electric or hybrid vehicles would be eligible for a bonus of 2,000 to 3,000 euros, plus a 2,000 euros cash bonus for older-generation vehicles.
UNITED KINGDOM
VTB bank insolvent: judge
The local unit of Russian bank VTB would be placed in administration in the coming days, subject to a license being granted to do so by US sanctions authorities, a High Court judge said in London on Wednesday. Judge Timothy Fancourt told the court that London-based VTB Capital PLC was unable to operate and pay its debts due to Western sanctions imposed on VTB since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The order to appoint administrators would not be sealed until the US Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license permitting the action, the judge added.
AVIATION
HK loses hub status: expert
Hong Kong has ceased to function as an international aviation hub as it curbs inbound flights and quarantines arriving passengers, the International Air Transport Association has said. Even the territory’s shortened isolation requirements for arriving passengers — quarantine was halved to one week this month — would deter travelers, association director general Willie Walsh said on Wednesday. The territory has effectively fallen off the map as a global transit center, he said. Singapore Airlines Ltd, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Qatar Airways QCSC, Korean Air Lines Co and Malaysia Airlines were slapped with week-long bans this month after breaching Hong Kong’s so-called circuit-breaker mechanism.
CANADA
Oil project approved
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday approved a controversial offshore oil project expected to see 300 million barrels of oil extracted over 30 years — and to set back efforts to curb climate change. Guilbeault said in a statement that Norwegian firm Equinor ASA’s proposed development of oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500km east of Newfoundland, passed an environmental assessment. That assessment determined that the Bay du Nord project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account,” he said.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s