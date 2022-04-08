World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Export controls planned

The government is planning to “steadily control” exports of some high-carbon petrochemical products and would draw up a list of such goods, the minister of industry and information technology said yesterday. The country, which is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has cut export quotas of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel to discourage plants from over-processing, as it has vowed to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030. The minister did not elaborate on the details of carbon-intensive products export restrictions. He said that the country would strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry, and accelerate the elimination of inefficient and outdated production capacity.

ITALY

Electric vehicle bonus touted

The government on Wednesday announced a 650 million euros (US$708 million) stimulus package for the next three years to encourage people to buy low-emission electric or hybrid vehicles. The decree adopted at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mario Draghi took the money from the “automobile fund,” a budget for which 8.5 billion euros is earmarked until 2030. Under the new decree, purchases of low-emission electric or hybrid vehicles would be eligible for a bonus of 2,000 to 3,000 euros, plus a 2,000 euros cash bonus for older-generation vehicles.

UNITED KINGDOM

VTB bank insolvent: judge

The local unit of Russian bank VTB would be placed in administration in the coming days, subject to a license being granted to do so by US sanctions authorities, a High Court judge said in London on Wednesday. Judge Timothy Fancourt told the court that London-based VTB Capital PLC was unable to operate and pay its debts due to Western sanctions imposed on VTB since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The order to appoint administrators would not be sealed until the US Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license permitting the action, the judge added.

AVIATION

HK loses hub status: expert

Hong Kong has ceased to function as an international aviation hub as it curbs inbound flights and quarantines arriving passengers, the International Air Transport Association has said. Even the territory’s shortened isolation requirements for arriving passengers — quarantine was halved to one week this month — would deter travelers, association director general Willie Walsh said on Wednesday. The territory has effectively fallen off the map as a global transit center, he said. Singapore Airlines Ltd, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Qatar Airways QCSC, Korean Air Lines Co and Malaysia Airlines were slapped with week-long bans this month after breaching Hong Kong’s so-called circuit-breaker mechanism.

CANADA

Oil project approved

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault on Wednesday approved a controversial offshore oil project expected to see 300 million barrels of oil extracted over 30 years — and to set back efforts to curb climate change. Guilbeault said in a statement that Norwegian firm Equinor ASA’s proposed development of oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500km east of Newfoundland, passed an environmental assessment. That assessment determined that the Bay du Nord project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account,” he said.