Canada to ban foreigners from buying homes

Bloomberg





Canada is to ban most foreigners from buying homes for two years and provide billions of Canadian dollars to spur construction activity in an attempt to cool off a surging real-estate market.

The measures are part of Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland’s budget, which was to be released yesterday, said a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

The move signals that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is becoming more assertive about taming one of the developed world’s most expensive housing markets — and that his administration is growing more concerned about the political backlash to inflation and the rising cost of housing.

Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, right, following a decades-long tradition, buys a pair of shoes in Ottawa on Wednesday, a day ahead of delivering the Canadian government’s annual budget. Photo: Reuters

Home prices in Canada have soared more than 50 percent over the past two years.

Canada posted a record monthly increase in February, as buyers acted ahead of rate increases by the Bank of Canada, taking the benchmark price of a home to C$869,300 (US$692,337).

The foreign-buyer ban would not apply to students, foreign workers or foreign citizens who are permanent residents of Canada, the person said.

“I don’t think prices are going to fall as a result, though I do think it takes away at least some of the competition in what is the most competitive market in Canadian housing history,” said Simeon Papailias, founder of real-estate investment firm REC Canada. “I don’t think a two-year band aid is going to have an impact on what’s a fundamental lack of supply.”

Several billion dollars in Freeland’s budget is to be allocated to building affordable housing and to helping local governments update their systems to allow faster construction of new properties.

However, the Canadian government is planning other measures that could potentially boost demand, ostensibly to help new home buyers.

Freeland would introduce legislation that allows Canadians under the age of 40 to save as much as C$40,000 for a home down payment within a new tax-exempt vehicle, the person said.

During last year’s election campaign, Trudeau’s party also proposed a ban on “blind bidding” for houses — the prevailing system by which offers are kept secret when someone is auctioning a home.

Blind bidding has been blamed for accelerating price gains in a hot housing market, with properties sometimes selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over the asking price. Some believe that secret bidding forces each potential buyer to offer as much as they can.

The industry body for the country’s real-estate agents has backed away from its defense of the practice.

The Canadian Real Estate Association on Wednesday announced a pilot project to display offers in real time on properties listed on its own listing Web site, Realtor.ca.

“Multiple-offer scenarios have become increasingly commonplace in today’s real-estate environment,” association chief executive officer Michael Bourque said in a statement. “Canadian property buyers and sellers seek greater confidence in the process.”

The pilot would begin in select markets this summer, the statement said.