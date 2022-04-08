Shell to take hit of up to US$5 billion on Russia exit

COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS: The estimate comes after the British energy firm said it would sell its stakes in Russia-based joint ventures worth about US$3 billion

AFP, LONDON





Shell PLC yesterday said it would take a hit of up to US$5 billion on its exit from Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Impairment from assets and additional charges relating to activities in Russia were expected to be between US$4 billion and US$5 billion in the first quarter of this year, Shell said in a statement after signaling its gradual withdrawal.

The write-off comes after the London-listed energy major in late February announced that it would sell its stakes in all joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom PJSC after the Kremlin launched its assault on Ukraine.

People wearing morph suits take part in a protest against Russian energy imports in Cologne, Germany, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

The group at the time said that the ventures were worth about US$3 billion.

Shell last month said it would withdraw from Russian gas and oil in line with British government policy, and also immediately stopped purchases of crude from Russia.

The company also apologized for buying a cargo of Russian oil at a vast discount, adding that it should not have happened.

Shell’s first-quarter earnings are scheduled for publication on May 5.

It had swung back into massive profit last year, as oil and gas prices jumped on recovering demand and geopolitical unrest.

Net profit was US$20.1 billion after a loss after tax of US$21.7 billion in 2020, as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Ukraine crisis sent fresh shockwaves across the global oil market because Russia is a major producer.

Oil prices rocketed close to record levels of close to US$140 per barrel last month, although they have since fallen back to about US$100 on peace talk hopes.

The UK, which is far less dependent on Russian energy than the rest of Europe, is planning to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and eventually stop importing its gas.