Shell PLC yesterday said it would take a hit of up to US$5 billion on its exit from Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Impairment from assets and additional charges relating to activities in Russia were expected to be between US$4 billion and US$5 billion in the first quarter of this year, Shell said in a statement after signaling its gradual withdrawal.
The write-off comes after the London-listed energy major in late February announced that it would sell its stakes in all joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom PJSC after the Kremlin launched its assault on Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
The group at the time said that the ventures were worth about US$3 billion.
Shell last month said it would withdraw from Russian gas and oil in line with British government policy, and also immediately stopped purchases of crude from Russia.
The company also apologized for buying a cargo of Russian oil at a vast discount, adding that it should not have happened.
Shell’s first-quarter earnings are scheduled for publication on May 5.
It had swung back into massive profit last year, as oil and gas prices jumped on recovering demand and geopolitical unrest.
Net profit was US$20.1 billion after a loss after tax of US$21.7 billion in 2020, as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Ukraine crisis sent fresh shockwaves across the global oil market because Russia is a major producer.
Oil prices rocketed close to record levels of close to US$140 per barrel last month, although they have since fallen back to about US$100 on peace talk hopes.
The UK, which is far less dependent on Russian energy than the rest of Europe, is planning to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and eventually stop importing its gas.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s