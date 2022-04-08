US Fed to prune balance sheet by US$1.1tn per year

INFLATION CURBS: Central bankers might fear that they should have acted sooner to reduce assets, after the Fed bought bonds as recently as last month, analysts said

Bloomberg





US Federal Reserve officials laid out a long-awaited plan to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet by more than US$1 trillion per year while raising interest rates “expeditiously” to counter the US’ hottest inflation in four decades.

The road map for reducing the assets the Fed bought during the COVID-19 pandemic was laid out on Wednesday in minutes of their meeting last month, when officials raised rates by 25 basis points.

The officials debated going bigger, but chose caution in light of the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the record of their discussion showed.

The statue of an eagle is pictured atop the entrance to the Federal Reserve building in Washington on Jan. 26. Photo: Reuters

In addition, “many” who attended the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 15 and 16 viewed one or more half-point increases as possibly appropriate if price pressures fail to moderate.

Analysts saw this as evidence that officials now fear that they should have acted sooner against inflation and are now in a hurry to get their main rate — currently in a target range of 0.25 to 0.5 percent — up to neutral, the theoretical level that neither speeds up the economy or slows it down.

The effort to reduce the balance sheet would extend a sharp pivot toward fighting inflation, as the Fed was buying bonds as recently as last month, as it attempted a smooth wind down of pandemic support.

The commission is expected to approve the balance sheet reduction at its next gathering on May 3 and 4.

The plan for shrinking the balance sheet came via a staff presentation to officials.

Officials proposed shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet at a maximum monthly pace of US$60 billion in US Treasuries and US$35 billion in mortgage-backed securities — in line with market expectations and nearly double the peak rate of US$50 billion a month the last time the Fed trimmed its balance sheet from 2017 to 2019.

They backed phasing those caps in over three months “or modestly longer if market conditions warrant,” the meeting’s minutes showed.

The record of the closed-door meeting showed a lot of support among the 16 officials who took part for raising rates by 50 basis points.

“Many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target range could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified,” the minutes said. “Participants judged that it would be appropriate to move the stance of monetary policy toward a neutral posture expeditiously.”

The neutral rate is estimated to be at about 2.4 percent, the median estimate of officials released at the meeting showed.

Officials “also noted that, depending on economic and financial developments, a move to a tighter policy stance could be warranted,” the minutes said.

Central bank officials have since then said that they could move more rapidly on policy, after the Ukraine war sent food and energy prices soaring, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on March 21 saying that a half-point increase was on the table if needed in May.

“I think 50 basis points is going to be an option that we will have to consider, along with other things,” Kansas City Fed President Esther George told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “We have to be very deliberate and intentional as we remove this accommodation. I am very focused on thinking about how the balance sheet moves in conjunction with policy rate increases.”