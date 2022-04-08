EUQITIES
Fund outflow spikes
Taiwan saw a net foreign fund outflow of US$5.94 billion last month, which was not only the first net outflow this year, but also the second-largest outflow in a single month after US$10.3 billion in March 2020, data released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. In the first three months of this year, Taiwan had a net foreign fund outflow of US$680 million, the commission data showed. Foreign institutional investors last month sold a net NT$263 billion (US$9.12 billion) of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
ELECTRONICS
Yageo profit rises 14.9%
Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said that revenue rose 14.9 percent month-on-month to a record NT$10.63 billion thanks to stabilizing demand for its products used in niche devices. In the first quarter, revenue expanded 17.3 percent quarterly and 26.9 percent annually to NT$30.13 billion, Yageo said. The company said that it would carefully allocate capacity this quarter in response to customer demand.
? AUTO PARTS
BizLink revenue up 100%
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday posted consolidated sales of NT$4.37 billion for last month, up 7.28 percent month-on-month and 100.35 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the increase to a rise in shipments across the company’s four major segments: industrial, information technology, automotive and electrical appliances. BizLink said that cumulative sales in the first quarter were NT$11.65 billion, up 89.85 percent from the same period last year.
MEMORY CHIPS
Macronix posts strong gains
Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday reported NT$4.26 billion in revenue for last month, surging about 18 percent from NT$3.61 billion a year earlier. That was the chipmaker’s best March figure. On a monthly basis, revenue jumped 17.5 percent from NT$3.62 billion. First-quarter revenue totaled NT$11.6 billion, up 20.5 percent annually from NT$9.63 billion. On a quarterly basis, revenue sank about 20 percent, the chipmaker said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
GlobalWafers optimistic
GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Wednesday said that robust demand last quarter boosted revenue 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 10.1 percent year-on-year to NT$16.31 billion, a record. GlobalWafers said that growing demand for advanced chips would further lift average selling prices and drive overall revenue higher. Revenue at parent company, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美矽晶), last quarter climbed 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 17 percent year-on-year to NT$18.77 billion, also a record.
ELECTRONICS
Qisda posts record sales
Electronics manufacturer Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday posted record sales of NT$22.5 billion for last month, up 25.6 percent month-on-month and 19.7 percent year-on-year, thanks to robust sales of networking devices, medical equipment and business solutions, as well as increased contributions from subsidiaries. First-quarter revenue grew 19.6 percent year-on-year to NT$60.9 billion, Qisda said. The company said that it remains positive about the long-term prospects for digitalization, automation and cloud computing.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
SLEEPING AT WORK: In Kunshan, many factories have distributed sleeping bags to employees and are having them work in shifts to meet their production deadlines Tesla Inc’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in the city. The lockdowns and virus containment measures threaten to slow the nation’s economic growth this year to below the Chinese government’s 5.5 percent target, Bloomberg Economics said. They also risk further havoc on already stressed global supply chains, with companies from chip giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) to a South Korean noodle maker caught up in the fallout. Electric vehicle pioneer
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s