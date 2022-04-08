Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EUQITIES

Fund outflow spikes

Taiwan saw a net foreign fund outflow of US$5.94 billion last month, which was not only the first net outflow this year, but also the second-largest outflow in a single month after US$10.3 billion in March 2020, data released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. In the first three months of this year, Taiwan had a net foreign fund outflow of US$680 million, the commission data showed. Foreign institutional investors last month sold a net NT$263 billion (US$9.12 billion) of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Yageo profit rises 14.9%

Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said that revenue rose 14.9 percent month-on-month to a record NT$10.63 billion thanks to stabilizing demand for its products used in niche devices. In the first quarter, revenue expanded 17.3 percent quarterly and 26.9 percent annually to NT$30.13 billion, Yageo said. The company said that it would carefully allocate capacity this quarter in response to customer demand.

? AUTO PARTS

BizLink revenue up 100%

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday posted consolidated sales of NT$4.37 billion for last month, up 7.28 percent month-on-month and 100.35 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the increase to a rise in shipments across the company’s four major segments: industrial, information technology, automotive and electrical appliances. BizLink said that cumulative sales in the first quarter were NT$11.65 billion, up 89.85 percent from the same period last year.

MEMORY CHIPS

Macronix posts strong gains

Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday reported NT$4.26 billion in revenue for last month, surging about 18 percent from NT$3.61 billion a year earlier. That was the chipmaker’s best March figure. On a monthly basis, revenue jumped 17.5 percent from NT$3.62 billion. First-quarter revenue totaled NT$11.6 billion, up 20.5 percent annually from NT$9.63 billion. On a quarterly basis, revenue sank about 20 percent, the chipmaker said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

GlobalWafers optimistic

GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Wednesday said that robust demand last quarter boosted revenue 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter and 10.1 percent year-on-year to NT$16.31 billion, a record. GlobalWafers said that growing demand for advanced chips would further lift average selling prices and drive overall revenue higher. Revenue at parent company, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美矽晶), last quarter climbed 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter and 17 percent year-on-year to NT$18.77 billion, also a record.

ELECTRONICS

Qisda posts record sales

Electronics manufacturer Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday posted record sales of NT$22.5 billion for last month, up 25.6 percent month-on-month and 19.7 percent year-on-year, thanks to robust sales of networking devices, medical equipment and business solutions, as well as increased contributions from subsidiaries. First-quarter revenue grew 19.6 percent year-on-year to NT$60.9 billion, Qisda said. The company said that it remains positive about the long-term prospects for digitalization, automation and cloud computing.