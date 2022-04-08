Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc is canceling the company’s annual developers conference, saying it needs more time to prepare for its next big project: the metaverse.
The move marks the second time in three years that the company has scrapped the event.
It canceled the show in 2020 over COVID-19 pandemic concerns and held it virtually last year.
Photo: Reuters
Previously, the F8 conference had given developers and businesses a chance to hear about Meta’s latest products and innovations.
Last year’s conference included sessions on creating Facebook business apps and other topics.
However, over the past year, the metaverse — a plan for interconnected virtual worlds — has become an increasing focus for the social media giant.
The company, previously known as Facebook Inc, changed its name to Meta in October last year to underscore the shift.
Pausing the developers conference would let Meta focus on “new initiatives that are all tailored toward the next chapter of the Internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Meta is still to hold its inaugural Conversations conference on May 19, an event for businesses and developers building services on the Menlo Park, California-based company’s messaging platforms.
Separately, Apple Inc is to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually for the third year in a row, a sign that major tech events are still a way from returning to pre-pandemic norms.
The show, better known as WWDC, is to take place online from June 6 to 10, Apple said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, in a slight shift from the previous two WWDC conferences, the company is to allow a “limited” number of developers and students to watch the opening day keynote videos from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The conference is where Apple previews its major software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and Apple Watch — typically a few months before they are released.
The firm is to hold a consumer-focused keynote event to unveil the new software on June 6 along with another presentation geared toward software developers.
Apple said this year’s event would have more virtual online sessions, digital lounges and localized content to appeal to developers in more places around the world.
