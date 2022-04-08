Stocks tumble after Fed signals bigger rate hikes

MULTIPLE RISK FACTORS: Analysts said that the equity market in Taiwan might continue to be affected by many uncertainties, including the COVID-19 situation

The TAIEX plunged nearly 2 percent yesterday as investors reacted to a continued rise in domestic COVID-19 cases and heavy losses on markets in the US overnight after the US Federal Reserve hinted at faster and bigger interest rate hikes.

The TAIEX closed down 343.87 points, or 1.96 percent, at 17,178.63, the fourth consecutive session of decline and its lowest closing since March 18. Turnover totaled NT$309.817 billion (US$10.75 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$44.71 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The market opened down 92.37 points at 17,430.13 and heavy selling sent the TAIEX plummeting by more than 300 points to close at the day’s low, which was below the 240-day moving average of 17,402 points.

All of the major sectors lost ground, including financial stocks, which slumped 1.44 percent after helping to anchor the main board over the previous few sessions.

As foreign institutional investors continued to dump large cap electronics stocks, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, dropped 2.08 percent to close at NT$566.

Other semiconductor stocks also came under heavy pressure, with United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), a smaller contract chipmaker, falling 2.15 percent to close at NT$50.

Smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光), an Apple Inc supplier, tumbled 5.07 percent to close at NT$1,685.

Analysts said the equity market in Taiwan might continue to be affected by many uncertainties, including what the Fed does with interest rates, the domestic COVID-19 situation, the geopolitical implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions resulting from the pandemic and weakening global demand.

Foreign institutional investors are likely to increase sales of their holdings on the main board, analysts said.

They have sold about a net NT$37 billion of shares over the past two sessions, analysts said.

The Fed on Wednesday hinted in the minutes of its latest policy meeting that interest rate hikes might be faster and bigger this year than previously indicated to get US inflation under control.

It outlined a plan to reduce its balance sheet by US$95 billion per month.

In Taiwan, 531 new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday — 382 domestically transmitted and 149 imported.

The domestic case total was the highest daily number so far this year.