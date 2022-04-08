Gogoro to list on NASDAQ on Tuesday

GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s