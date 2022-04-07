World Business Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Six airline routes banned

Less than a week after the territory rolled back some of the world’s strictest inbound travel curbs, at least six airlines have had routes banned, creating havoc for travelers and further undermining its role as a financial hub. Singapore Airlines Ltd, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Qatar Airways QCSC, Korean Air Lines Co and Malaysia Airlines were slapped with week-long bans this month after breaching Hong Kong’s so-called circuit-breaker mechanism. A stoppage can be meted out if three or more COVID-19 cases are found on the same flight, or if there is one confirmed infection and another noncompliant passenger.

GERMANY

Factory orders decline

Factory orders fell for the first time in four months in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underscoring concerns over slower growth in Europe’s largest economy. Demand declined 2.2 percent in February from the previous month, driven by a slump in foreign orders. That is worse than all but one prediction in a Bloomberg survey of economist, which saw a median estimate of a 0.3 percent drop.

BANKING

HSBC eyes metaverse

HSBC Holdings PLC has launched a fund for metaverse opportunities for its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the UK lender wades further into the US$800 billion virtual reality market. The discretionary portfolio managed by HSBC Asset Management focuses on investing in companies within the metaverse ecosystem and “aims to capture the growth opportunities globally over the next decade,” it said in a statement.

BANKING

Goldman plans ether options

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to offer over-the-counter ether options trading and has seen growing interest from clients in the second-largest digital currency, said Andrei Kazantsev, global head of crypto trading at the bank. The Wall Street giant is planning to launch cash-settled ether options “in due course,” he said on Tuesday during a Goldman client webinar. Last month, Goldman traded its first over-the-counter bitcoin options.

CANADA

Online news rules unveiled

The government on Tuesday unveiled legislation that would require global digital giants to pay for local news content, in step with a landmark law passed by Australia last year. The Online News Act comes after more than 450 news firms closed in Canada since 2008 as digital platforms took over the space. The new law would require tech giants to make fair commercial deals with Canadian companies for the news and information that is shared on their platforms, or face binding arbitration.

CONFECTIONARY

Kinder products recalled

Italian confectionary group Ferrero Group on Tuesday said that it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products have been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told reporters that it issued the recall as a precautionary step. It concerns products from Ferrero’s factory in the Belgian town of Arlon that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden.