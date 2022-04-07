HONG KONG
Six airline routes banned
Less than a week after the territory rolled back some of the world’s strictest inbound travel curbs, at least six airlines have had routes banned, creating havoc for travelers and further undermining its role as a financial hub. Singapore Airlines Ltd, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Qatar Airways QCSC, Korean Air Lines Co and Malaysia Airlines were slapped with week-long bans this month after breaching Hong Kong’s so-called circuit-breaker mechanism. A stoppage can be meted out if three or more COVID-19 cases are found on the same flight, or if there is one confirmed infection and another noncompliant passenger.
GERMANY
Factory orders decline
Factory orders fell for the first time in four months in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underscoring concerns over slower growth in Europe’s largest economy. Demand declined 2.2 percent in February from the previous month, driven by a slump in foreign orders. That is worse than all but one prediction in a Bloomberg survey of economist, which saw a median estimate of a 0.3 percent drop.
BANKING
HSBC eyes metaverse
HSBC Holdings PLC has launched a fund for metaverse opportunities for its private banking clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, as the UK lender wades further into the US$800 billion virtual reality market. The discretionary portfolio managed by HSBC Asset Management focuses on investing in companies within the metaverse ecosystem and “aims to capture the growth opportunities globally over the next decade,” it said in a statement.
BANKING
Goldman plans ether options
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to offer over-the-counter ether options trading and has seen growing interest from clients in the second-largest digital currency, said Andrei Kazantsev, global head of crypto trading at the bank. The Wall Street giant is planning to launch cash-settled ether options “in due course,” he said on Tuesday during a Goldman client webinar. Last month, Goldman traded its first over-the-counter bitcoin options.
CANADA
Online news rules unveiled
The government on Tuesday unveiled legislation that would require global digital giants to pay for local news content, in step with a landmark law passed by Australia last year. The Online News Act comes after more than 450 news firms closed in Canada since 2008 as digital platforms took over the space. The new law would require tech giants to make fair commercial deals with Canadian companies for the news and information that is shared on their platforms, or face binding arbitration.
CONFECTIONARY
Kinder products recalled
Italian confectionary group Ferrero Group on Tuesday said that it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products have been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told reporters that it issued the recall as a precautionary step. It concerns products from Ferrero’s factory in the Belgian town of Arlon that were put on sale in Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Sweden.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co's semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said.
'KEY STAKEHOLDERS': Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries

Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world's foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip.
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday.