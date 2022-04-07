Twitter to test edit button, Musk to join board

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Twitter Inc on Tuesday announced that it would soon start experimenting with an edit button, but only on its monthly subscription service at first.

The inability to tweak messages after sending them has been a key complaint among users of the one-to-many messaging platform.

Word that the company would start testing an edit feature on Twitter Blue came after Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk, a newly named Twitter board member, conducted an online poll.

The Twitter app is displayed on a phone alongside the Twitter logo in Toulouse, France, on Oct. 26, 2020. Photo: AFP

In a post, Musk asked if people wanted an edit button on Twitter.

Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, with about 73 percent of them saying “yes.”

“Now that everyone is asking... yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the company added.

Twitter head of consumer products Jay Sullivan said that “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years.”

“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a thread.

The San Francisco-based Internet firm said that it would begin testing in the next few months to figure out what works when it comes to letting users tinker with posts after they have gone live.

Twitter Blue lets people pay a monthly subscription fee of US$3 to access special content or features.

Blue is available on the Twitter application for Apple Inc or Android smartphones in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US, the company said.

Twitter also announced that Musk would join its board, boosting hopes that the entrepreneur will lift the social media company’s prospects.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called Musk “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service, which is exactly what we need,” while Musk said he looked forward to soon making “significant improvements to Twitter.”

Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world’s richest man, on Monday had announced his purchase of 73.5 million Twitter shares, or 9.2 percent of the company’s common stock.

Jack Dorsey, who cofounded Twitter and stepped down as CEO last year, had long opposed an “edit” button on the basis that users could change a post that had already been widely shared, changing its meaning or context.

Sullivan addressed those concerns in his posts.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” he said, adding that the company’s top priority is “protecting the integrity of that public conversation.”

He said that “it will take time” to develop the edit feature and the company will be “actively seeking input and adversarial thinking” in advance of its launch.