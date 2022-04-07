Twitter Inc on Tuesday announced that it would soon start experimenting with an edit button, but only on its monthly subscription service at first.
The inability to tweak messages after sending them has been a key complaint among users of the one-to-many messaging platform.
Word that the company would start testing an edit feature on Twitter Blue came after Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk, a newly named Twitter board member, conducted an online poll.
Photo: AFP
In a post, Musk asked if people wanted an edit button on Twitter.
Nearly 4.4 million votes were cast, with about 73 percent of them saying “yes.”
“Now that everyone is asking... yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.
“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” the company added.
Twitter head of consumer products Jay Sullivan said that “edit” has been the most requested Twitter feature “for many years.”
“People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Sullivan said in a thread.
The San Francisco-based Internet firm said that it would begin testing in the next few months to figure out what works when it comes to letting users tinker with posts after they have gone live.
Twitter Blue lets people pay a monthly subscription fee of US$3 to access special content or features.
Blue is available on the Twitter application for Apple Inc or Android smartphones in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US, the company said.
Twitter also announced that Musk would join its board, boosting hopes that the entrepreneur will lift the social media company’s prospects.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal called Musk “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service, which is exactly what we need,” while Musk said he looked forward to soon making “significant improvements to Twitter.”
Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world’s richest man, on Monday had announced his purchase of 73.5 million Twitter shares, or 9.2 percent of the company’s common stock.
Jack Dorsey, who cofounded Twitter and stepped down as CEO last year, had long opposed an “edit” button on the basis that users could change a post that had already been widely shared, changing its meaning or context.
Sullivan addressed those concerns in his posts.
“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” he said, adding that the company’s top priority is “protecting the integrity of that public conversation.”
He said that “it will take time” to develop the edit feature and the company will be “actively seeking input and adversarial thinking” in advance of its launch.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s