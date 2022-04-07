The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday trimmed its growth forecast for this year for developing Asia as “increasing” price pressures after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten a recovery.
Inflation across the region, which stretches from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, was expected to gather pace as countries bounced back from lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and energy and food costs rose, the bank said.
In the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections and the conflict in Ukraine, the Philippines-based lender lowered its economic growth forecast for this year to 5.2 percent.
That compares with its previous prediction in December last year of 5.3 percent and the 6.9 percent growth chalked up last year.
While the bank was optimistic that the region would continue to rebound from COVID-19, lead economist Albert Park said that the recovery would be “uneven” and there were “significant downside risks.”
“What is certain is that the fallout from the war is an additional hurdle for economies in developing Asia which are still contending with the pandemic,” Park said.
While the Caucasus and Central Asia would take a direct hit from the Ukraine war due to their close trade and financial links to Russia, the rest of the region would be affected indirectly through higher food and energy prices, it said.
“Energy bills will rise for energy importers, pushing inflation up and weighing on demand,” the bank said in its flagship Asian Development Outlook report.
Inflation was expected to reach 3.7 percent, compared with 2.5 percent last year, “still well below” other parts of the world, Park said, which he partly attributed to relatively lower consumption of wheat and fewer supply chain disruptions.
However, he said that in developing Asia, “price pressures are increasing and monetary authorities need to remain vigilant.”
Also clouding the outlook was the US Federal Reserve, which has started to raise interest rates in a bid to rein in a surge in inflation that has threatened to derail the economic recovery.
A recent solid US jobs report increased expectations of an aggressive rate hike.
The ADB said that such a move could ignite “financial market volatility, rapid capital outflows and sharp currency depreciations.”
COVID-19 still casts a shadow over developing Asia, with the risk of more deadly variants emerging and an outbreak in China threatening regional growth and supply chains, the ADB said.
Countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia were expected to record the slowest growth of 3.6 percent this year, down from 5.6 percent last year.
East Asia was tipped to grow 4.7 percent, compared with last year’s 7.6 percent, as a slowing China grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Sri Lanka was tipped to grow 2.4 percent — the worst performer in South Asia, where the economy is expected to expand by 7.0 percent.
