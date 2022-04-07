The 883 Taiwanese and 76 overseas companies with primary listings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) reported combined pretax income last year that rose 74.03 percent from a year earlier to a record NT$5.02 trillion (US$174.49 billion), the exchange said on Friday.
The TWSE-listed firms generated NT$37.32 trillion in combined revenue, up 15.66 percent year-on-year, the exchange said in a statement.
The results were largely driven by companies in the shipping, semiconductor, and financial and insurance sectors, it said.
Photo: Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg
Shipping companies benefited from a spike in freight rates amid port congestion worldwide and supply shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exchange said.
The semiconductor industry capitalized on the booming stay-at-home economy amid the pandemic and growing demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics, it said.
Companies in the financial services sector benefited from loan growth, as well as booming global capital markets, which boosted their investment returns, it added.
Meanwhile, companies listed on the over-the-counter (OTC) market reported NT$322.4 billion in combined pretax income last year, up 41 percent from a year earlier, while combined revenue grew 17 percent to NT$2.65 trillion, the exchange said.
Of the OTC-listed companies, 68 percent reported higher pretax income, and their aggregate double-digit percentage profit growth largely reflected big gains in the semiconductor, electronic component and steel sectors, the exchange said.
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘KEY STAKEHOLDERS’: Pat Gelsinger is to meet with TSMC and other suppliers in Japan and India amid a global chip crunch that has affected various industries Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that has fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions. Gelsinger is traveling to Taiwan, Japan and India, a person familiar with his itinerary said. As part of the trip, he is to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s foremost contract chipmaker, which now counts Intel as a client, the person said. The company is not expected to make any significant announcements during the trip. In addition to TSMC, Intel has other
GLOBAL SELECT MARKET: The firm said a merger with Poema Global would raise at least US$335m in cash, of which US$295 million is to be from PIPE commitments Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) is to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the US on Tuesday after completing a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp, the Taiwanese firm said yesterday. The merger, announced in September last year, is expected to be completed by Monday, paving the way for the new company, which would retain the Gogoro name, to list on the NASDAQ, the e-scooter maker said in a statement. Gogoro, which is also a leader in battery-swapping technologies and ecosystems, said that the merger plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday. Poema Global’s