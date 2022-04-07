TWSE-listed firms post 74.03% rise in pretax income

Staff writer, with CNA





The 883 Taiwanese and 76 overseas companies with primary listings on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) reported combined pretax income last year that rose 74.03 percent from a year earlier to a record NT$5.02 trillion (US$174.49 billion), the exchange said on Friday.

The TWSE-listed firms generated NT$37.32 trillion in combined revenue, up 15.66 percent year-on-year, the exchange said in a statement.

The results were largely driven by companies in the shipping, semiconductor, and financial and insurance sectors, it said.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange logo is pictured in Taipei on Jan. 5, 2010. Photo: Maurice Tsai, Bloomberg

Shipping companies benefited from a spike in freight rates amid port congestion worldwide and supply shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the exchange said.

The semiconductor industry capitalized on the booming stay-at-home economy amid the pandemic and growing demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics, it said.

Companies in the financial services sector benefited from loan growth, as well as booming global capital markets, which boosted their investment returns, it added.

Meanwhile, companies listed on the over-the-counter (OTC) market reported NT$322.4 billion in combined pretax income last year, up 41 percent from a year earlier, while combined revenue grew 17 percent to NT$2.65 trillion, the exchange said.

Of the OTC-listed companies, 68 percent reported higher pretax income, and their aggregate double-digit percentage profit growth largely reflected big gains in the semiconductor, electronic component and steel sectors, the exchange said.