Banks raise renewal project rates

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Domestic banks have raised interest rates on land financing for urban renewal projects by 12.5 basis points, even though the central bank has spared them from credit controls to support the government’s effort to retire old and dangerous buildings.

Interest rates of 1.8 percent for urban renewal projects are increasingly rare, even though the figure is up from 1.6 percent prior to the adjustments, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday.

The central bank on March 17 raised policy rates by 25 basis points, but refrained from demanding similar adjustments for urban renewal projects to avoid slowing efforts to enhance building safety.

Widening interest spreads fail to give banks an incentive to boost financing for urban renewal projects, the report said.

The Financial Supervisory Commission has recently introduced capitalization requirements for domestic lenders to rein in property speculation, it said.

The commission previously excluded urban renewal projects from its capitalization calculations, but failed to do so this time, adding profitability pressures to such projects, the report said.

Soaring labor and building material costs are squeezing urban renewal projects’ profit margins, as they take a long time to bear fruit, the report said, adding that it would take six to eight years to implement an urban renewal project, not to mention dealing with issues regarding the property’s original occupants.

Construction costs have surged from NT$100,000 per ping (3.3m2) to NT$250,000 per ping over the past three years, an unbearable burden for small and medium-sized developers, the report said.

Some have tried to halt urban renewal projects because they do not think they can pass the extra costs on to the buyers, the report said.

Renewal projects in Taipei’s Daan (大安) and Songshan (松山) districts would remain in demand, but projects elsewhere could face uncertainty, it said.

Large developers with deep pockets show a keen interest in taking over urban renewal projects that they could have full control over, but are lukewarm regarding joint ventures, it said.