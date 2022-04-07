Russian export controls tightened

Taiwan is tightening its controls over exports to Russia, adding 57 sensitive goods and high-tech items such as PCs and telecom equipment to align with Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said yesterday.

The latest curbs target items including software and high-tech products that have civilian or military applications to help prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the bureau said in a statement.

“We have held several closed-door meetings with related parties and corporate representatives to assess the impact of the expansion to the controls list over the past month,” bureau spokesman William Liu (劉威廉) said by telephone.

“Most enterprises have shown their support for this expansion,” Liu said.

“We have also expanded the scope of the list compared with what was unveiled on March 1,” he said.

The bureau imposed export curbs on Russia according to the Wassenaar Arrangement after Russia invaded Ukraine, posing “a serious threat to international peace.”

The updated list covers 57 “controlled items.”

A US official last week said that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, had exited the Russian market, cutting off the Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies from access to Elbrus chips, which are widely used in Russian intelligence and military systems.

Liu declined to comment on whether PC vendors Acer Inc (宏碁), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Micro-Star International Co (微星) would be forced to stop operating in Russia under the new rules.

As of yesterday, the three were the only Taiwanese firms remaining with operations in Russia, with more than 600 withdrawing from the market after the invasion on Feb. 24, a Yale School of Management list showed.

Local companies would apply for export permits to ship goods on the list to Russia, Liu said, adding that the bureau would strictly scrutinize the goods.

The new export controls list takes effect immediately.

