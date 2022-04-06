SOUTH KOREA
CPI highest since 2011
Consumer prices last month grew at the fastest pace for more than a decade, official data showed yesterday. The reading ramped up expectations that the Bank of Korea will lift interest rates at its next meeting to bring the price rises under control. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 4.1 percent on-year, the fastest pace since December 2011, said Statistics Korea, with officials warning it could go even higher. It also marked the 12th consecutive rise, caused by a spike in the cost of goods and services as well as surging fuel and raw material prices.
RUSSIA
PMI drops due to sanctions
The country’s private sector suffered “substantial declines” in activity last month as the impact of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine and the plunge in the ruble triggered the sharpest drop in operating conditions since the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, S&P Global said. The Russia Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 37.7 last month from 50.8 in the previous month, S&P said in a survey published Tuesday, with both services and manufacturing companies reporting sharp declines.
AUTOMAKERS
Mercedes to halt production
Mercedes-Benz Group is to put more than 5,000 workers on collective vacation in two plants in Brazil due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday. The production stoppage is to happen from April 18 to May 3 and includes 5,000 employees in the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant and 600 in the Juiz de Fora factory, in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais respectively.
SEMICONDUCTORS
AMD to acquire Pensando
Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Monday said that it would acquire cloud start-up Pensando Systems Inc for US$1.9 billion to bolster its data center products and capitalize on booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors. AMD said the deal value does not include working capital and other adjustments. The deal, which would enable AMD to add Pensando’s platform to its line of processors and graphics chips, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Pensando chief executive officer Prem Jain and the entire team are to join AMD’s Data Center Solutions Group.
BANKING
Citi to sell operations
Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its consumer banking operations in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank BSC as part of the lender’s continued push to simplify. The transaction includes Citigroup’s retail banking, credit card and unsecured lending businesses, and excludes the firm’s institutional businesses, a statement said. New York-based Citigroup said the deal is expected to close by the second half of this year, adding that Ahli United Bank was selected as part of a competitive auction process.
MEDIA
UK to sell Channel 4
The British government has decided to sell Channel 4, the publicly owned, but commercially funded broadcaster founded nearly 40 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV, the company said on Monday. The British Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the culture secretary had come to a decision and was now consulting with ministerial colleagues. Channel 4 said in a statement on Monday that it was disappointed that the government had not formally recognized the significant public interest concerns which had been raised.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management