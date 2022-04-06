World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

CPI highest since 2011

Consumer prices last month grew at the fastest pace for more than a decade, official data showed yesterday. The reading ramped up expectations that the Bank of Korea will lift interest rates at its next meeting to bring the price rises under control. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 4.1 percent on-year, the fastest pace since December 2011, said Statistics Korea, with officials warning it could go even higher. It also marked the 12th consecutive rise, caused by a spike in the cost of goods and services as well as surging fuel and raw material prices.

RUSSIA

PMI drops due to sanctions

The country’s private sector suffered “substantial declines” in activity last month as the impact of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine and the plunge in the ruble triggered the sharpest drop in operating conditions since the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, S&P Global said. The Russia Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 37.7 last month from 50.8 in the previous month, S&P said in a survey published Tuesday, with both services and manufacturing companies reporting sharp declines.

AUTOMAKERS

Mercedes to halt production

Mercedes-Benz Group is to put more than 5,000 workers on collective vacation in two plants in Brazil due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday. The production stoppage is to happen from April 18 to May 3 and includes 5,000 employees in the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant and 600 in the Juiz de Fora factory, in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais respectively.

SEMICONDUCTORS

AMD to acquire Pensando

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Monday said that it would acquire cloud start-up Pensando Systems Inc for US$1.9 billion to bolster its data center products and capitalize on booming demand from cloud and enterprise sectors. AMD said the deal value does not include working capital and other adjustments. The deal, which would enable AMD to add Pensando’s platform to its line of processors and graphics chips, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Pensando chief executive officer Prem Jain and the entire team are to join AMD’s Data Center Solutions Group.

BANKING

Citi to sell operations

Citigroup Inc agreed to sell its consumer banking operations in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank BSC as part of the lender’s continued push to simplify. The transaction includes Citigroup’s retail banking, credit card and unsecured lending businesses, and excludes the firm’s institutional businesses, a statement said. New York-based Citigroup said the deal is expected to close by the second half of this year, adding that Ahli United Bank was selected as part of a competitive auction process.

MEDIA

UK to sell Channel 4

The British government has decided to sell Channel 4, the publicly owned, but commercially funded broadcaster founded nearly 40 years ago as an edgy alternative to the BBC and ITV, the company said on Monday. The British Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the culture secretary had come to a decision and was now consulting with ministerial colleagues. Channel 4 said in a statement on Monday that it was disappointed that the government had not formally recognized the significant public interest concerns which had been raised.